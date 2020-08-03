Great Buys: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 8/3/20)

We're not winning the virus war, Jim Cramer says. So investors should look to the stocks that thrive in the COVID-19 stay-at-home economy.

Stop saying the stock market doesn't make any sense, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. There are plenty of companies whose products are in huge demand as the pandemic rages on, Cramer said, and all of them can be found in his COVID-19 index.

When cases spike, investors flock to the pandemic stocks, Cramer explained, as he reviewed the biggest winners in his COVID-19 index. And that's where investors should look: to the stay-at-home stocks that are thriving.

Topping the list was the Internet services company Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report, followed by Chegg (CHGG) - Get Report, Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report, Peloton (PTON) - Get Report and Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) - Get Report. Cramer said all of these companies have products that are in demand right now, from online learning, pet supplies and fitness, to the companies that make the supplies we'll need once a vaccine is ready.

Further down the COVID-19 Index list were other notable names, including Livongo Health (LVGO) - Get Report, the company helping people manage their diabetes, Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, now a household name, and Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report, both of which have helped millions of small businesses set up shop online. Plus, there's Costco (COST) - Get Report, and Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report also made the list, thanks to reports it may buy the U.S. assets of TikTok.

These companies represent trillions of dollars in value, Cramer said, and when they rise, they're big enough to take the rest of the market with them.

Executive Decision: Pinterest

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Ben Silbermann, cofounder and CEO of Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report, the social network that shot up 36% on Friday after a substantial earnings beat.

Silbermann explained that e-commerce is great when you know what you want to buy, but when you're just looking for inspiration and ideas, that's when you need Pinterest. He said Pinterest users explore and discover things that interest them, and their platform is a great place for companies to advertise their offerings on a friendly, all-inclusive platform.

Silbermann added that Pinterest is growing all over the world, including in Europe, Asia and Latin America. International sales made up 9% of revenues last year, he said, but are trending toward 15% this year.

Finally, Silbermann noted that Pinterest supports diversity and inclusivity and is working hard to do better at every level of their organization.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MSFT, COST, CRM, CLX.