Goods or Services: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 9/16/20)

Jim Cramer says we have a booming goods economy amid a desperate services recession and folks need to understand what big institutional investors are thinking.

If you want to understand our stock market, you need to understand how institutional investors run their business, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Every morning, these money managers listen to the research firms, looking for pin action action what's working. Wednesday, there was a lot of pin action.

When the pandemic first began, analysts expected our economy to be devastated. But this prediction proved to be wrong. Only parts of our economy have been devastated. The rest of our economy has adapted, with some of it even thriving.

Case in point: FedEx (FDX) - Get Report, which soared another 5.7% Wednesday on strong e-commerce shipments. Fedex told shareholders consumers shifted away from services and into buying more goods online. The company also predicted that unemployment will continue between 7% and 8% for the rest of 2020. Cramer said this research sent all of the transports, and even Boeing (BA) - Get Report, rallying on the day.

Then there's homebuilder Lennar (LEN) - Get Report, whose's strong comments on Tuesday night's show was followed by a 3.9% rise in its shares, along with the rest of the home building sector. We also saw strength in retail with Tapestry (TPR) - Get Report closing up 7.4%. Cramer said he would be a buyer of Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report.

Finally, Cramer highlighted General Electric (GE) - Get Report, which told shareholders it expects to return to positive cashflow in the second half of 2020. That was great news for all of the industrials, with Cramer naming 3M (MMM) - Get Report and Honeywell (HON) - Get Report as his favorites.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in HON.