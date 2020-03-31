Goodbye, Horrible Quarter: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 3/31/20)

Jim Cramer says our service economy is stopped in its tracks, but there are rays of hope in some sectors, including technology and staples.

The first quarter is finally over and it was historically bad, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. But the second quarter is going to be bad as well, he cautioned, even though there is just as much hope as there is pessimism among investors.

If things get worse with COVID-19, Cramer said the only thing investors can buy are the high-yielding safety stocks like Dominion Energy (D) - Get Report, Southern Company (SO) - Get Report and ConEd (ED) - Get Report. They can also turn toward consumer staples like PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report and drug stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report.

But if we start winning the war against this virus, then investors can look toward some of the most beaten down names like Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and TJX Companies (TJX) - Get Report.

In the meantime, Cramer said our consumer-based economy has been put into a coma, which makes the banks, retail, travel and transportation stocks off limits. You can't touch the oil stocks, or the pipelines or a host of other industries either.

Eventually, there will come a time when Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is investable again, Cramer concluded, but until then, stick with Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report and Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Report.

Executive Decision: Palo Alto Networks

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in with Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report, the cybersecurity giant that's helping businesses secure their networks in our new stay-at-home world.

Arora said Palo Alto was among the first companies to send their employees home, so they could prepare themselves for these challenging times. He said the health and safety of their employees comes first, which is why they've pledged to have no layoffs during this time and have donated $4 million to help employees and the communities they serve.

Companies are facing a lot of challenges, Arora said. They've gone from having 5% to 10% of their workforce working remote to 100% of their workforce remote practically overnight. That takes new tools to meet new challenges. Arora noted that Palo Alto has seen over 100,000 new websites registered recently that mention COVID-19, coronavirus or "cure" and the vast majority of them are looking to capitalize on this situation or compromise your security.

Arora said Palo Alto Network's recent acquisition of Cloudgenics for $420 million gives his company even more tools to fight these growing challenges.

Executive Decision: ConAgra

Cramer spoke with Sean Connolly, president and CEO of food giant ConAgra Brands (CAG) - Get Report, which is seeing its products flying off the shelves.

Connolly said ConAgra is selling everything they can make, which certain brands, like Bird's Eye vegetables, selling out as soon as they're put on store shelves. He said ConAgra has a responsibility to keep America fed and comforted with their brands and they take that responsibility seriously.

Connolly added that while canned goods were among the first items to sell out, snack foods and frozen foods have also been selling swiftly. ConAgra has completely rebuilt their frozen food business and customers will notice all new plant-based packaging, he said, which is helping with their environmental efforts.

When asked about their food service business, which accounts for 10% of revenues, Connolly explained that the strength in packaged foods has more than offset those losses. Online sales, in particular, have been exceptionally strong.

