Good Risk, Bad Risk: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 2/1/21)

Avoid real systemic risk, Jim Cramer says. But he has some themes that will help investors find the stocks that offer the best kind of risk -- the risk of rewards.

Forget the "red hot" stocks like GameStop (GME) - Get Report, and stick with the long-term themes that are working, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday, as he outlined the many ways individual investors can still make money in the stock market without buying into the Reddit frenzy.

Cramer said that in volatile markets, it always pays to circle back to the fundamentals. This week, for example, we learned that there's a big shortage of semiconductors. That's great news for stocks like Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) . The semiconductor bull market joins the bull market in e-commerce, which is a lot bigger than just our stay-at-home economy. That's why Cramer continued to recommend Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, among others.

There are plenty of long-term themes in technology, from digitization, to cybersecurity, to 5G wireless, electric vehicles, clean energy and remote work. There are clear winners in each of these categories, from Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report to Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report.

Outside of tech there are even more opportunities. Cramer said when the economy reopens, he likes Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Report. He was also bullish on housing with stocks like Lennar (LEN) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report. China continues to be strong, and Cramer would play that theme with Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report.

So forget about the red-hot Reddit stocks. They don't pose any systemic risk to the markets, Cramer concluded, only to the traders buying in at these sky-high valuations.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: Thermo Fisher Scientific

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) - Get Report, the life sciences company helping drugmakers and testing companies fight COVID-19. Thermo Fisher reported 51% organic growth this quarter, news that sent shares up 1.1% by the close.

Casper explained that Thermo Fisher is a world leader in life sciences equipment and supplies. The company was ready to help the world meet the COVID challenge. Thermo Fisher helped develop COVID testing and now support hundreds of millions of COVID tests around the globe. Casper said the need for diagnostics surrounding COVID will be with us for years to come as doctors will need new tests to evaluate patients.

When asked about the role science will play in the future, Casper said there's no doubt that science is critical, whether it's for life sciences, climate change, or other important issues, he expects science funding and discovery to only increase as we meet our new challenges.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in DIS, AMZN, AAPL, SBUX.