Good Reasons to Rally: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 2/6/20)

From strong balance sheets to a strong economy, buyers have lots of good reasons to swoop in for the bargains, Jim Cramer says.

The stock market is behaving anything but random right now, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The buyers are swooping in and buying the dips, and they're right to be doing so. We've seen a remarkable bounce since last Friday's coronavirus-related selloff, Cramer said, and there are plenty of reasons for this rally.

First, we need to remember that most investors invest using index funds, putting their money in the S&P 500 and leaving it there. That means there's a steady stream of new money helping to create a floor in the market.

Second, public health scares like the coronavirus are a poor reason to sell. Outside of a handful of companies, like hotels and travel, and a few which are seeing real disruption, like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Nike NKE and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, most companies simply won't be affected by this outbreak. Those that are affected, like the ones just mentioned, have strong balance sheets that can weather this storm.

Third, where else are people going to put their money? Bonds and Treasuries still pay next to nothing, leaving stocks as the only game in town.

Finally, Cramer said the markets are rallying because President Trump is paying attention to the stock market. As he mentioned on Wednesday's show, love him or hate him, Trump has helped create an environment of growth, low interest rates and strong employment.

Executive Decision: Cigna

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer welcomed back David Cordani, president and CEO of Cigna (CI) - Get Report, to the show to talk about his company's business and outlook. Shares of Cigna rose 2.6% Thursday on the company's strong quarterly results, but still trade for just 10 times earnings.

Cordani said Cigna is privileged to have over 170 million customer relationships around the globe. Their mission is to help each and every customer with their health, wellbeing and peace of mind. Cigna finished the year strong, Cordani said, and is forecasting 10% revenue growth in 2020 with 13% to 16% growth in their Medicare business.

When asked how Cigna approaches covering new drugs and treatments, Cordani explained they have an independent panel of physicians that evaluates new drugs and makes recommendations for inclusion or exclusion in coverage.

Turning to the topic of the coronavirus, Cordani said that Cigna's first goal is the health and safety of their people and patients. They work closely with global health organizations and provide whatever services they can to help patients an contain the outbreak.

Finally, when asked about the possibility of a single-payer healthcare system in America, Cordani said what Americans want is access to affordable, high-quality care and they want choices like Medicare and individual exchanges.

