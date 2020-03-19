Good Day for Bulls: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 3/19/20)

Jim Cramer says stocks are oversold, and insiders are buying -- that should give investors hope.

No one is minimizing the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday, but the market today proved that on even the slightest good news, the bull is ready to run again.

Investors were hitting the buy button today partially in hopes that one of several existing drugs might be helpful in reducing the severity of COVID-19. They were also emboldened by news that China appears to be getting back to normal.

The second reason the markets were able to rally was because stocks had gotten severely oversold, Cramer told viewers. Times of extreme panic, like we've seen this week, historically signal the bottom -- and this time might not be any different. That's how a stocks like G-III Apparel (GIII) - Get Report was able to rally 69% by the close.

Finally, Cramer said that Thursday's rally was likely fueled by hedge fund liquidations yesterday that caused firms to sell at any price. We may never know for sure, but then the selling happens that voraciously, someone almost always is being forced to sell.

Be Prepared

Investors must be prepared for more ugly headlines, Cramer cautioned viewers. We're likely to see many more cases of the coronoavirus, as well as news of failed drug trials and vaccines -- and countless bankruptcies. But once the smoke clears, and it will clear eventually, there will be companies worthy of investing in.

The stay-at-home economy is here to stay and that's great news for Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report. Cramer said cybersecurity will be more in demand than ever, which means stocks like Okta (OKTA) - Get Report and CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report will be buys. And all of our technology needs to run on 5G wireless, which is why he'd buy Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report, and Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, with its 4.6% yield.

Other winners include the obvious -- Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, along with Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report.

Cramer would also buy food delivery king Domino's (DPZ) - Get Report, which soared 11% Thursday. Docusign (DOCU) - Get Report also made Cramer's buy list, as did Teledoc (TDOC) - Get Report and the gaming stocks of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report

Last of all, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report remains the go-to name for entertainment when you're forced to stay at home.

