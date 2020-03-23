Getting Back to Work: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 3/23/20)

Jim Cramer says we should make a plan and set a deadline to spur the action needed to save lives and save the economy.

What our country needs right now is hope, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. All of this will end, he said, but it won't end all at once and it's not going to end until we all start working together.

Cramer said if he was in charge, he'd set a date for when America is ready to reopen for business. He suggested a date like June 6 -- the day we recognize D-Day. Once we have a date, everyone can rally around that date and do whatever is needed to make sure the spread has stopped, the sick have recovered and everyone has been tested. Once our collective health is OK, we can then turn our focus to making sure workers are given a lifeline, small businesses are preserved and big business is given all of the help they need to come out better than where they started.

Some claim that our freedoms will be our downfall, but Cramer rejected that premise, saying that some democracies are handling the virus better than non-democracies. We just need to get our act together and work toward a common goal.

Executive Decision: Teladoc

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked back in with Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Report the telemedicine provider with shares up 18% in Monday's session.

Gorevic said the U.S. healthcare system is under strain and Teladoc is doing everything it can to help with this crisis. The company is offering virtual Covid-19 clinics to train healthcare workers on proper procedures and is bringing their virtual services to hospitals to help keep on-site personnel out of harm's way. Teladoc is also providing thousands of virtual appointments every day to help keep non-critical patients away from crowded waiting rooms.

Gorevic noted that if a patient is exhibiting symptoms and has a likelihood of exposure, they will still need to visit a local facility for testing and treatment.

Teladoc is also stepping up its mental health services, Gorevic noted, helping members cope with the stress of the pandemic and isolation.

Gorevic was positive regarding China, however, noting that their staff in China is back to work as conditions there reportedly improve.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve.

Executive Decision: Ventas

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer sat down with Debra Cafaro, chairman and CEO of Ventas (VTR) - Get Report, the medical REIT that's plummeted 60% so far this year. Shares of Ventas now yield over 14%.

Cafaro said that 2020 started off strong for Ventas, but since the coronavirus pandemic began, there has been a lot of fear in the markets and stresses throughout the healthcare system. She reassured investors that Ventas is on a strong financial footing and that's why the company proceeded with its planned normal dividend for the quarter. "We have an experienced team," Cafaro noted, adding this is not their first turbulent time in the market.

When asked about the health of their residents, Cafaro said that all precautions are being taken at their facilities and protecting their residents and employees is their first priority. She said visitation has been limited to just the essentials and they will remain vigilant until the pandemic passes.

