Genuine Rollback: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  6/11/20)

Jim Cramer says we're seeing inexperienced investors coming off a big win streak. Smart investing is just not that easy.

In a tough market, you need to circle the wagons around a handful of winners, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday, and have the conviction to buy more as things go lower.

Cramer said the lesson from Thursday's market meltdown was that things had gotten too easy. When everything is going up, you know you're in for a real bruising.

Cramer said many sectors are still too high, even after the day's big declines. The oil stocks remain untouchable as we still have far more supply than demand.

Travel and leisure cannot be bought until we have a vaccine.

Just about all of retail also shouldn't be bought, with the exception of Costco (COST) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Lastly, Cramer said the banks won't be able to make money until people start borrowing again.

Instead of gambling in these sectors, Cramer urged viewers to put their money in the stocks that are working, stocks like those in his COVID-19 Index. He said PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report yields 3%, has a strong balance sheet and a strong secular trend. Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report is making its own destiny on the heels of the 5G wireless revolution. And Apple (AAPL) - Get Report has been able to reinvent itself from a hardware company into a services juggernaut.

Investors should prepare to start buying tomorrow, Cramer concluded, even though the selling is likely to continue.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had position in COST, AMZN, AVGO, PEP, AAPL.