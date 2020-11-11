Gathering Storm: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday  11/11/20)

Jim Cramer says the market seems bullishly strong, but COVID cases, election uncertainty and the lack of economic stimulus legislation all signal stormy weather ahead.

The stock market is starting to feel like a win-win situation, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. It doesn't seem to matter whether you buy the pandemic stocks or the recovery stocks.

No matter what you buy, it's likely to head higher. But if you're a prudent investor, you always need to be considering the risk factors.

The market has three big dark clouds hanging over it at the moment. The first is the surging number of COVID cases. Cramer said while we all wish for a vaccine, additional lockdown measures are coming as the virus spirals out of control with no guidance from the federal government.

The second dark cloud is a contested election. Most investors are complacent that things will work themselves out, but the possibility of a constitutional crisis still looms large.

Finally, there is the lack of a stimulus bill. While investors are already looking ahead to a vaccine in the spring or summer, a lot of companies will go under before we get there, Cramer said, and we might not see any serious negotiations out of Congress until January.

All of these situations will impact your portfolio, Cramer concluded, and that's why investors cannot risk getting complacent and need to remain vigilant and raise cash for the next selloff that is likely coming our way.

