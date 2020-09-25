Jim Cramer has your game plan for next week's earnings and economic reports.

We're finally ready to kiss September goodbye, and it couldn't come soon enough, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. After an awful month for stocks, Cramer said "good riddance" to September and used his Game Plan segment to focus on the future and what should be better times ahead.

On Monday, Cramer said he'll be listening to Thor Industries (THO) - Get Report, the RV maker that is seeing strong sales since the pandemic began. He said the trend will likely be with us for a long time.

Next, on Tuesday, we'll get earnings from spice-maker McCormick (MKC) - Get Report and chip-maker Micron Technologies (MU) - Get Report. Cramer said cooking at home is here to stay, but Micron remains a controversial stock. Tuesday evening is the first presidential debate and Cramer said he wants to hear more from former Vice President Joe Biden on his plans for capital gains taxes.

Wednesday is all about housing, with the latest pending home sales and mortgage application data. Cramer expects the news to continue to be strong.

Earnings continue on Thursday with Pepsico (PEP) - Get Report and Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report, and also ConAgra Foods (CAG) - Get Report, a stock he was less excited about. Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report will report earnings as well on Thursday, but Cramer said this turnaround story has yet to gain any real momentum and is heavily shorted.

Finally, on Friday, we'll get the latest non-farm payroll numbers, where we will likely see another mixed bag of results.

Executive Decision

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with David Foulkes, CEO of boat maker Brunswick (BC) - Get Report, a surprising winner in the COVID-19 era.

Foulkes said that sales at Brunswick are still up significantly over last year, as more consumers discover boating as the perfect socially distant activity. He said as they exit the selling season in the northern markets, dealers are still experiencing short supplies and Brunswick has hired over 1,000 new employees this year to help meet the growing demand.

When asked about the change demographics of boating, Foulkes explained that 40% of the boats they've sold this year have been to those new to boating. The trend is shifting more towards women, minorities and younger boaters, he said, with the average age of their customer falling from the mid-50s into the high-40s. New customers are entering their line at multiple price points and existing customers are trading up.

Brunswick was so confident in their business, they initiated a $100 million stock repurchase program to take advantage of their share weakness.

