Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 11/6/20)

Jim Cramer has your game plan for next week, including what investors should do when we know who's won the presidential election.

The markets next week will be unpredictable, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Friday that his bias remains bullish. All eyes will certainly be on the election results, Cramer said, but no matter who wins, not much will change on Wall Street because we'll still have a divided government.

Cramer's game plan starts on Monday, where he was bullish on McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report, Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report and International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) - Get Report. We'll also hear from two vaccine makers, Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report, which Cramer called speculative.

Next, on Tuesday, investors will get a read on housing from D.R. Horton (DHI) - Get Report and Rocket (RKT) - Get Report. Cramer remained bullish on housing. He was also upbeat on Corsair Gaming (CRSR) - Get Report, which he highlighted earlier this week.

Cramer was bullish on Wednesday's earnings from Air Products (APD) - Get Report, insurance upstart Lemonade (LMND) and Green Thumb Industries GTII.

Then on Thursday, Cramer recommended GoodRX (GDRX) - Get Report as it will be reporting its first quarter as a public company. He liked Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report and Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report in the networking and semiconductor space, but felt Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report might not have anything positive to share with investors.

Finally, on Friday, DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report will report earnings and Cramer was bullish on the future of sport betting.

Executive Decision: Take-Two Interactive

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report, the video game maker that posted strong quarterly results that sent shares up 3.9% by the close. Shares of Take-Two are up 50% over the past 12 months.

Zelnick said Take-Two saw broad strength across many of their titles and net bookings topped $1 billion for the quarter. He noted it's taken a lot of hard work to get to where they are now, a place where consumers are engaged with new releases and stay engaged between releases.

Take-Two is seeing strength in both console gaming and more casual mobile gaming as well. But in both cases, Zelnick said the pandemic has reintroduced many people to gaming that includes great stories, characters and new communities to share them.

Zelnick was also bullish on the prospects of eSports and for the next generation of video game consoles which will be rolling out this holiday season.

Executive Decision: Hostess Brands

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Andy Callahan, president and CEO of Hostess Brands (TWNK) - Get Report the snack foods maker that reported a beat-and-raise quarter. Shares trade for 16 times earnings.

Callahan said the snacking trend was strong before the pandemic and now with people spending more time at home, that trend is bigger than ever. He said consumers love and trust the Hostess family of brands that include the iconic Twinkies.

Hostess has been making a lot of progress since its bankruptcy, Callahan noted. The company has streamlined operations, cut costs and deleveraged its balance sheet. It has also authorized a stock buyback program which gives them even more flexibility to reward shareholders.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in DIS.