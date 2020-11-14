Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 11/13/20)

Jim Cramer says this market's being buffeted by crosscurrents, but is getting help from good earnings reports. Next week's earnings are pivotal. He's got your game plan.

If you want to know how the stock market can keep soaring while COVID cases continue to rise, look no further than the earnings, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. There are a lot of companies making a lot of money, he said, and many of them will be on display next week.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday with earnings from Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report and Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report. Cramer said cybersecurity remains strong, but Tyson hasn't delivered on its earnings in a long time.

Next, on Tuesday, Cramer will be watching retail earnings from Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Kohls (KSS) - Get Report, but noted that Kohl's remains problematic as it was not deemed essential in the last round of COVID shutdowns. Chinese electric vehicle Maker Nio (NIO) - Get Report will also report on Tuesday, but Cramer said this company is still losing a ton of money.

Wednesday brings more retail earnings with Target (TGT) - Get Report, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report and TJX Companies (TJX) - Get Report all reporting, along with chipmaker and long-time Cramer favorite Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report. Cramer said he'd buy Target and Lowe's on Tuesday, but TJX is tougher, as the company has nothing compelling to boost short-term earnings.

Thursday brings earnings from Macy's (M) - Get Report and cloud software provider Workday (WDAY) - Get Report. He said Macy's is unlikely to impress Wall Street and Workday has historically been tough for investors to understand.

Finally, on Friday, the week will close with earnings from Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report, and while a good quarter is possible, the earnings at Nike (NKE) - Get Report will be better.

Executive Decision: GrowGeneration

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Darren Lampert, co-founder and CEO of GrowGeneration (GRWG) - Get Report, the hydroponic equipment supplier that just posted strong earnings with raised guidance.

Lampert said that cannabis had a great night on election night with four states approving measures to loosen restrictions. He said every time cannabis is on the ballot, it gets passed and GrowGeneration sees big markets in states like Arizona and New Jersey.

GrowGeneration is taking a duel-tier approach to its growth, Lampert said, both building new stores in new markets and making acquisitions in established ones. The company expects to acquire another 50 to 100 locations over the next year.

Lampert noted that private label is also a focus for GrowGeneration. Only 1% to 2% of current sales are private label, he said, but they are targeting 10% for 2021.

When asked about their offerings, Lampert said they sell everything for not only cannabis, but also organic vegetables as well. From climate control to lighting and watering, if you need consistency for your crops, you need hydroponics.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in NVDA.