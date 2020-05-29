Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 5/29/20)

Jim Cramer's game plan for investors for next week includes a caution about possible retaliation from China.

Without additional stimulus, investors need to stick with the safety stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. Cramer's game plan for next week's trading all hinged on Friday's non-farm payroll numbers, which is why he also told viewers to leave room in their portfolios for some recession stocks.

The game plan starts on Monday, when Cramer is expecting retaliation from China against President Trump's tough words on Friday. Cramer said he thinks this is a bad time to escalate the trade war and it could have bigger impacts on the economy than earlier rounds, fought when the economy was solid and unemployment was low.

Next, on Tuesday, we get earnings from Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report and CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report, two red-hot stocks that are thriving in our stay-at-home economy. Wednesday sees another quarantine stock, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) - Get Report. Cramer wants to hear if the hoarding phase is over or if this recession stock will continue to surge.

The bulk of earnings come on Thursday when we hear from JM Smucker (SJM) - Get Report, Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report, Gap Stores (GPS) - Get Report, Slack (WORK) - Get Report and DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report. Cramer was a fan of all these names, except for Gap Stores. He said investors just shouldn't own second-rate retailers.

But the big event is Friday when we learn May's non-farm payroll numbers. Cramer said there will be gigantic job losses that will cement in investors' minds just how bad the coming recession will be.

Executive Decision: Zscaler

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Jay Chaudhry, chairman and CEO of cybersecurity company Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report with shares that rose 29% today. Shares of Zscaler are up 111% for the year.

Chaudhry said Zscaler's mission from the beginning was to allow employees to work from anywhere, that's why when the pandemic hit, they were ready and could help companies quickly transition their workforces to work remotely. Zscaler has also been working closely with the federal government, recently partnering with the Dept. of Defense for up to 500,000 users.

Chaudhry added that the cybersecurity market is big enough for all players, but those who are in the cloud will be the big winners. With the rollout of 5G wireless, many people won't even need traditional networks anymore, and with that comes great new opportunities.

Buy When Others Sell

Everyone loves a story that makes sense, Cramer told viewers, but sometimes the confusing stories make for the biggest opportunities. Case in point, Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report.

Salesforce was met with a wave of selling after the company cut its forecasts, but Cramer noted that a crisis is a terrible thing to waste, and Salesforce is following the same playbook they used in the 2008 crisis, spending more to dominate the competition.

The same applies to Costco. The company chose to shutter some very profitable departments, like glasses, hearing aids and their cafeteria, until they could figure out how to open those areas safely. The upside? This essential retailer was able to stay open thanks to the built-in social distancing of their extra-wide aisles.

That's why it pays to do the homework and buy when others are selling.

