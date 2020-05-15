Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 5/15/20)

Jim Cramer, hoping this rally can continue, has your game plan for next week.

Next week could see a continuation of Friday's rally in the markets, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but only if President Trump doesn't ratchet up trade tensions with China.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday with all eyes on China and whether a hard line against Huawei will translate into retaliation against U.S. companies like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report or Boeing (BA) - Get Report. It's one thing to start a trade war with a strong economy, Cramer said, but it's completely different when you're on the brink of a depression.

On Tuesday, Cramer will be looking at earnings from two essential retailers, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, and one non-essential retailer, Kohl's Stores (KSS) - Get Report. He advised selling Kohl's into any strength. The pattern of essential companies continues on Wednesday with Target (TGT) - Get Report, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report -- all expected to report strong results.

The earnings turn mixed on Thursday, when we'll hear from TJX Companies (TJX) - Get Report, which has been closed, but will likely pick up a ton of distressed merchandise at great prices. Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report will be on Cramer's buy list for Thursday, but he was worried about Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report and Hormel Foods (HRL) - Get Report.

Finally on Friday we hear from Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report, which could be in the crosshairs of the trade war, as will Deere & Company (DE) - Get Report. Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report closes out the week, with Cramer expecting athletic apparel to be "roadkill."

What's the Beef?

What do money managers get wrong when trying to value stocks like Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report? They only look at the company through the four walls of the spreadsheet instead of looking at the scale of the opportunity.

Cramer said Beyond Meat justifies its valuation because it's more than just a company, it's an ethos. As meat packing plants struggle with coronavirus outbreaks, Beyond Meat has responded by lowering prices to take marketshare and introduce its healthier alternative to more consumers. It's not only what millennials want, it's what they're investing in.

Beyond Meat is the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report of food, Cramer continued, just as Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report is for e-commerce. All of these companies have followings and market opportunities far greater than traditional metrics can calculate, and that's why their stocks continue to soar.

