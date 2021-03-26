TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 3/26/21)

Jim Cramer says this market is all about the 'Great Reopening' trade. He's got your game plan for next week.
Author:
Publish date:

Jim Cramer was enthusiastic on his Mad Money show Friday evening. Why? The stock market finished strong and the reopening of America is alive and well as the vaccine rollout is growing.

Here's his game plan for next week:

On Monday Cramer’s looking for developments with China’s labor situation and if any more negative news comes out with companies doing business there — like Nike  (NKE) - Get Report. He’ll also be watching Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report to see how the employee union voting goes. 

On Tuesday, we’ll get a bevy of earnings from some companies thriving under the pandemic, like McCormick  (MKC) - Get Report, Lululemon Athletica  (LULU) - Get Report and Chewy  (CHWY) - Get Report, and others that have struggled, including PVH Corp.  (PVH) - Get Report.

We’ll also get earnings from BlackBerry  (BB) - Get Report, a favorite on Reddit. 

The earnings keep on coming Wednesday with Walgreens  (WBA) - Get Report, Dave & Buster’s  (PLAY) - Get Report and Micron Technology  (MU) - Get Report all set to report. Micron’s business has been strong lately, as has the stock, Cramer added. 

Kroger Co.  (KR) - Get Report also has its analyst meeting scheduled.

On Thursday, things slow down a bit, with just CarMax  (KMX) - Get Report reporting earnings. This could be the “best quarter” of the week, he added. Used car sales are on fire due to the semiconductor shortage impacting new car sales. 

Enjoy the three-day weekend, with the stock market closed on Good Friday, ahead of Easter.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN.

L Brands, Other Mall Retailer Stocks Rising on March Sales Figures
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers Friday: L Brands, Telos, Magnachip

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Higher on Vaccine-Rollout Progress; Oil Prices Rise

Jay Z Monogram Cannabis Lead
INVESTING

How to Pick Cannabis SPACs -- and 3 of the Most Promising Ones Now

Can Fox News Escape The O'Reilly Scandal Unscathed?
INVESTING

Fox News Sued by Dominion Voting Systems Over Election Claims

EU Plan For Digital Green Certificates Does Not Exclude Chinese Vaccines
INVESTING

U.S. to Have Supply of 240 Million COVID Shots by Next Week

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk (seen in January last year) joined Clubhouse on Monday, the same day stock rocketed by 30 per cent on Friday's closing price. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Tesla's Musk Deletes a Tweet About Firm's Growth

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
INVESTING

Facebook Offices to Open: 10% Capacity in May, 50% in September

3. Mark Lipacis, Jefferies: Advanced Micro Devices
INVESTING

Latest Upgrades and Downgrades: Advanced Micro Device, Netflix, Snap