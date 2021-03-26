Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 3/26/21)

Jim Cramer says this market is all about the 'Great Reopening' trade. He's got your game plan for next week.

Jim Cramer was enthusiastic on his Mad Money show Friday evening. Why? The stock market finished strong and the reopening of America is alive and well as the vaccine rollout is growing.

Here's his game plan for next week:

On Monday Cramer’s looking for developments with China’s labor situation and if any more negative news comes out with companies doing business there — like Nike (NKE) - Get Report. He’ll also be watching Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report to see how the employee union voting goes.

On Tuesday, we’ll get a bevy of earnings from some companies thriving under the pandemic, like McCormick (MKC) - Get Report, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report and Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report, and others that have struggled, including PVH Corp. (PVH) - Get Report.

We’ll also get earnings from BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report, a favorite on Reddit.

The earnings keep on coming Wednesday with Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report, Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) - Get Report and Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report all set to report. Micron’s business has been strong lately, as has the stock, Cramer added.

Kroger Co. (KR) - Get Report also has its analyst meeting scheduled.

On Thursday, things slow down a bit, with just CarMax (KMX) - Get Report reporting earnings. This could be the “best quarter” of the week, he added. Used car sales are on fire due to the semiconductor shortage impacting new car sales.

Enjoy the three-day weekend, with the stock market closed on Good Friday, ahead of Easter.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN.