Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 7/2/20)

Jim Cramer says there's something for everyone in the most recent jobs data. He's got your game plan for next week.

The stock market is not a proxy for our economy, it's a proxy for big business, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday, and in a world where small businesses are getting wiped out by COVID-19 restrictions, big businesses are roaring. Cramer said today's strong non-farm payroll numbers had a little something for everyone, and his game plan for next week does, too.

The week will begin on Monday with the markets digesting the latest COVID-19 numbers, but it won't matter to Wall Street as investors toggle at will between the stay-at-home stocks and the recovery stocks.

On Tuesday, we'll get earnings from small business payroll processor Paychex (PAYX) - Get Report and Cramer said it's possible the company is doing better than expected as the economy bounces back. We'll also hear from another Cramer fav, Levi's (LEVI) - Get Report, which is moving hard into direct-to-consumer sales.

Next, on Wednesday, we'll hear from Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report, a non-essential retailer that needs a turnaround plan as it's fighting for survival.

Thursday will see earnings from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report, the drugstore chain that continues to struggle against Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Finally, on Friday, we'll get another read on the economy with the latest producer price index, which might also show a stronger-than-expected recovery.

Executive Decision: Apeel Sciences

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer welcomed back James Rogers, founder and CEO of the privately held Apeel Sciences, the California-based company that uses food to preserve food, helping to make our nation's food supply fresher and last longer.

Rogers explained that food waste is an invisible tax on our food system, one that costs the U.S. over $2.6 trillion annually. Apeel's technology uses food waste to create food coatings for products like lemons, limes, oranges, apples and avocados that helps these products last longer on store shelves. The company has offices around the globe supporting food suppliers and has partnered with grocers like Kroger (KR) - Get Report.

Rogers noted that COVID-19 has revealed the fragility of our food supply. He said it doesn't take much, just a few changing habits or labor shortages, to disrupt it. That's why technologies like Apeel are crucial for supporting people and our planet.

When to Count Your Blessings and Sell

Don't turn big profits into big losses, Cramer told viewers. When you've got big gains in a speculative stock, count your blessings and sell. Cramer said it's time to ring the register on two early-stage biotechs, Novovax (NVAX) - Get Report and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report, two companies working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

The problem with vaccines is they don't make a lot of money, Cramer reminded viewers, and with just about every pharmaceutical company working on COVID-19, there are bound to be some big losers in this race for a cure. Shares of Novovax are up 1,951% for the year, with Inovio up 550% so far in 2020. Cramer said those are gains worth cashing in.

Novovax is not a young company and it hasn't had a successful new vaccine in years. Inovio is working on many different vaccines, but has been riddled with setbacks and delays. Cramer said while he liked both companies at lower levels, the boom-and-bust cycles of vaccines will soon come to an end and you don't want to be in a momentum stock when it loses its momentum.

