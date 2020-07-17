Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday  7/17/20)

Jim Cramer says next week's a big one for news on earnings -- and vaccines.

Next week is a big week for earnings, but an even bigger week for vaccines, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday.

Cramer said the big news of the week will come on Monday when we learn the Phase I vaccine results from AstraZenena (AZN) - Get Report. The drug has already moved onto Phase III trials, Cramer said, which means the news from the initial trials should buoy the markets.

Cramer's game plan for next week also included earnings from IBM (IBM) - Get Report on Monday. Cramer's hoping to see the aging tech giant winning some new business.

Tuesday's earnings include Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Report, Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report and Snap (SNAP) - Get Report. Cramer was looking for good things from Lockheed, but suggested taking a pass on the rest, especially Snap, which has run going into the quarter.

Wednesday brings earnings from four companies Cramer liked, including Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report and railroad CSX (CSX) - Get Report.

The earnings continue on Thursday when we hear from more Cramer favorites, including Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report, Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report, Tractor Supply (TSCO) - Get Report and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report. Cramer was not a fan of AT&T (T) - Get Report, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report or Intel (INTC) - Get Report, all of which will also be reporting.

Finally on Friday, we close out the week with Honeywell (HON) - Get Report, a company with strong innovation, Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, a company with a terrific dividend, and American Express (AXP) - Get Report, which Cramer would avoid.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: CyberArk

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Udi Mokady, chairman and CEO of CyberArk (CYBR) - Get Report to learn more about the types of cyber attacks that Twitter just experienced.

Mokady said the attack on Twitter was typical, where hackers received access to privileged administrative tools that in turn, gave them access to everything they needed for their attack. He said the breach could have been a lot worse than posting to a few accounts, but the attackers did have fun control of Twitter at the time.

Mokady added that while it's impossible to completely protect yourself from a rogue employee or someone accidentally clicking on a phishing attack, no employee should have have full access to your platform without multiple layers of security. CyberArk advocates dual control systems and anomaly detection to help prevent attacks like what Twitter just experienced.

The cybersecurity world has gotten harder since COVID-19, Mokady said. Now that employees are dispersed and working form home, there is no perimeter to protect and the focus has shifted to identity protection and securing individual devices. He urged everyone to always use strong passwords and never give them out.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.