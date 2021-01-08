Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 1/8/21)

The economy and jobs data will keep rates low, says Jim Cramer. With stocks being the only game in town, investors can expect continued gains.

The stock market has been focused a lot on politics recently, but starting next week, earnings will once again be front and center, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. Cramer said that President-elect Joe Biden's scheduled update Thursday on his economic recovery and stimulus plans is likely to move the market, but there will be plenty of individual stocks in the news as well.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts with the kickoff of the annual JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report healthcare conference on Monday, which will highlight many healthcare stocks that have great growth and don't need a strong economy to keep growing. He'll be listening to presentations from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report and Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) - Get Report.

Next, on Tuesday, we'll most likely hear good things from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report and AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report. We will also see earnings from home builder KB Home (KBH) - Get Report. In tech, the annual CES show kicks off and Cramer will be watching the keynote from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report on Wednesday.

Speaking of Wednesday, both Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report and Danaher (DHR) - Get Report will be wrapping up the JP Morgan conference, providing updates on their vaccine efforts.

Thursday will see earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) , which could move the entire semiconductor group. We will also hear from Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report for an update on the travel sector.

Finally on Friday, the week closes with earnings from JP Morgan and rival Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report.

Breaking news: Twitter suspends President Donald Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Executive Decision: Micron Technology

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report, the semiconductor maker with shares that fell 2.1% Friday after hitting new all-time highs earlier in the week.

Mehrotra said no matter what the technology trend, from artificial intelligence to 5G to the cloud, Micron's chips are a mission critical component. The continue to be leading the memory market in both DRAM and NAND flash chips.

Mehrotra noted that memory remains among the fastest growing segments to the semiconductor market. He also admitted that with demand so strong for memory of all kinds, some shortages in supply do exist. However, his company is ramping up new technologies to meet that demand.

Micron remains committed to its shareholder, Mehrotra said. The company has bough back $4.8 billion worth of its own shares over the past few years.

Cramer said he liked Micron at $30 a share and has been a fan ever since. He said shares could ultimately see $100.

Oversupply Warrants Caution

This market may seem unstoppable, Cramer told viewers, but there is one thing that keeps him up at night... oversupply. He said last year there were a ton of red-hot IPOs and companies coming public via reverse mergers with specialty purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. The problem? All of these deals have lockup periods that are now expiring, releasing millions of new shares into the market.

Cramer said he's been a big fan of online insurance company Lemonade (LMND) , but last month shares surged to $137 before suddenly plunging 14%. Why? Because the lockup period expired and sellers were finally able to sell. Cramer advised taking profits in this stock.

Then there's FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report, which soared from $10 to $62 a share, including a 135% rise in a single week. But shares quickly reversed course when new shares were issued.

Finally, Cramer highlighted Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, the data and analytics software provider with amazing growth, but also a three-step lockup which completes in late March with a big lockup expiration. Cramer advised using extreme caution.

