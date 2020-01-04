Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 1/3/20)

Jim Cramer says things are getting more complex, so investors should hold onto some cash for the next buying opportunity. Here’s the game plan for next week.

Geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about Iran may have given the U.S. stock market something new to worry about, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday that our economy remains strong -- and that makes him bullish on the outlook for 2020.

Here's his game plan for next week:

Cramer said investors will be on the lookout for Iranian retaliation when trading resumes on Monday, but there isn't really a lot Iran can do given the oil glut in the U.S. He'll also be watching the latest PMI numbers for proof that the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts are working.

On Tuesday, investors will be digesting the durable goods numbers, which includes, of course, airplanes. Cramer said Boeing (BA) - Get Report needs to take swift action to bolster its credibility and investors need to consider the possibility that the 737Max may never fly again.

On Wednesday, earnings resume with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report, but Cramer said he has long preferred CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report. We'll also hear from Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report, which has suffered from its investment in Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report, as cannabis has not lived up to the hype.

Investors are also undecided about Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report, which has a new CEO and a strong balance sheet, but is still searching for a reason to exist. Finally, we'll get a read on housing from Lennar (LEN) - Get Report on Wednesday and KB Home (KBH) - Get Report on Thursday. Cramer said home builders have gotten no respect on Wall Street, but continue to deliver on earnings.

Rounding out the week on Friday will be another important economic indicator, the non-farm payroll numbers. Cramer said investors need to be prepared for the bears to proclaim that rate hikes are needed to slow the economy if this number comes in better than expected.

Can This Bull Keep Charging?

Can the stock market extend its 2019 gains into 2020? Cramer told viewers if you look at the top 10 performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, you'll see that it can.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report topped the best performers last year, up 86%, and Cramer said his recommendation remains the same. Own it.

Second on the list was another tech giant, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, and Cramer said he thinks it's a winner, too. The financials made a strong showing, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Visa (V) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and American Express (AXP) - Get Report all making the top-10 list. With the economy growing, Cramer was also a fan of the banks.

The top 10 list also included names like defense contractor United Technologies (UTX) - Get Report, Nike (NKE) - Get Report, Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report and Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report. Cramer was able to make a case for each of these companies to extend their gains into 2020 as well.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CVS, AAPL, MSFT, JPM, GS, DIS.