Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 2/5/21)

Here's the plan: Make money by investing in good companies, Jim Cramer says. He's got your game plan for next week's earnings.

We're back in business, Jim Cramer proclaimed to his Mad Money viewers Friday. Now that the Reddit stocks have cooled, it's again time to make money from good companies with great fundamentals.

Cramer's game plan for next week's action starts on Monday with earnings from Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report and retail REIT Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on Take Two and was curious to hear how retailers are holding up at Simon.

Next, on Tuesday we'll hear from DuPont (DD) - Get Report, Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report, Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on all four stocks.

Wednesday will bee earnings from General Motors (GM) - Get Report and Cramer expects to hear good things. He was also bullish on Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, calling it "too cheap to ignore." He was less excited for mobile gamemaker Zynga (ZNGA) - Get Report, which has failed to get its mojo back.

Thursday brings earnings from PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report, the snack and beverage maker that's even better than Coke in Cramer's eyes. Cramer's favorite reopening stock, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report, will also be reporting. Finally, PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report will hold an analyst meeting and should boast of accelerating revenue and earnings.

The week's earnings end on Friday with Newell Brands (NWL) - Get Report, a stock Cramer said is finally making a meaningful comeback.

Executive Decision: Brunswick

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with David Foukles, CEO of boat maker Brunswick (BC) - Get Report, which continues to benefit as consumers flock to outdoor activities. Shares of Brunswick are up 227% form their March lows.

Foukles said that the momentum of 2020 is carrying through to the new year and despite a 30% increase in production planned for 2021, they still don't expect to add a lot of excess inventory to their dealer pipeline. When Brunswick surveyed recent boat buyers, 92% rated their experience four or five stars, he said, which is a great start for many new boaters.

When asked about whether boating is gaining in popularity, Foukles explained that boating is a great, safe outdoor activity and with so many people having more flexible work schedules, even weekday boating is on the rise.

Foukles was also bullish on their Freedom Boat Club, which now has 3,200 boats in over 200 locations. He said the club is a whole new way to experience boating without having to purchase a boat on your own.

Executive Decision: Estee Lauder

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Fabrizio Freda, chairman and CEO of Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) - Get Report the cosmetics maker that surged 7.8% Friday to new all-time highs on the heels of strong earnings.

Freda attributed Estee Lauder's success to one thing: quality. He said marketing will get consumers to try your product, but only quality will get them to purchase it again and again. If your products don't perform, he said, they will fail.

When asked about their strong sales, Freda explained that with people working from home, they have more time to pamper themselves, which has boosted skincare products around the globe. People also still want to look good in their video meetings, he added.

Finally, Freda said that sales in Asia continue to be a strong driver of growth. Asian populations are demanding more skincare products than ever before and Estee Lauder is there to deliver.

Executive Decision: Sanofi

For his final "Executive Decision" segment of the week, Cramer checked in Paul Hudson, CEO of drugmaker Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report, which just posted strong earnings that included double-digit sales growth.

Hudson said Sanofi continues its mission to transforming the lives of patients. They follow the science and follow the needs of patients and step in and do the work to keep pushing forward.

Sales of Dupixent, Sanofi's treatment for CPOD and asthma, were up 74%, even during the pandemic, because it is having such a positive affect on people's lives.

Hudson added that Sanofi is still "all in" on vaccines and is developing in months what previously took years. They expect to be in the market later this year with a COVID vaccine. Sanofi has also committed to manufacture 125 million doses of Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report COVID vaccine to help boost global supply.

New Habits

We all know that old habits die hard, but what about new ones? In his No-Huddle Offense segment, Cramer dove into that question with the stocks of Peloton (PTON) - Get Report and Clorox (CLX) - Get Report.

There's no denying that consumers are lapping up Peloton's in-home fitness machines and classes, and they're cleaning up more with Clorox wipes. But will those habits stick once the pandemic is over?

Cramer said it's just too soon to tell. Peloton is currently struggling to meet demand and by the time they do, the pandemic might already be retreating. As for Clorox, here today, gone tomorrow? Right now, we just don't know.

Lightning Round

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Friday evening:

Penumbra (PEN) - Get Report: "This is a speculative stock. They have revenues but they're not growing like I'd expect."

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report: "You gotta buy this one. It's been terrific and they are doing well."

Ncino (NCNO) - Get Report: "This is a sensational situation and a great fintech stock. This is a buy."

Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Report: "Those were disappointing results. I can't put a positive spin on it."

UWM Holdings (UWMC) - Get Report: "This is a group I don't want to be affiliated with. I'd put my money elsewhere."

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) - Get Report: "I think these guys are terrific. "

eXp World (EXPI) - Get Report: "This is up 100% so I'd take some profits."

