Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 3/5/21)

Interest rates and the bond market are still key to stocks' next move.

The "Goldilocks" employment report gave investors the perfect opportunity to lighten up on their positions and raise cash, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. But don't get fooled, he cautioned, interest rates and the bond market are still in control of where stock prices head next.

Cramer's game plan for next week's action keeps one eye on the bond market, as any additional rise in interest rates will derail any stock market gains. Cramer's other eye will be on Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Report on Monday. He expects another better-than-expected quarter from this online retailer.

On Tuesday, Cramer will be focused on another retailer, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report, which is poised to rally as team and youth sports return after a year-long hiatus.

Next, on Wednesday we'll get earnings from Campbell Soup (CPB) - Get Report and Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report. Cramer said packaged foods fail to impress Wall Street these days, even with a 3.2% dividend yield, but Oracle is just the low-risk tech stock that investors are looking for.

Thursday brings earnings from two more retailers, JD.com (JD) - Get Report and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report. Cramer is looking for strong results from both companies, especially long-time fav Ulta.

Finally on Friday, AT&T (T) - Get Report will hold an analyst day, but Cramer said he would not be a buyer. The troubled telco may have an enticing dividend yield, but its shares continue to fall and erase those gains.

Executive Decision: Okta

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Todd McKinnon, president and CEO of cybersecurity giant Okta (OKTA) - Get Report, along with Eugenio Pace, CEO of Auth0. Earlier this week, Okta announced it will be acquiring Auth0 in a deal worth $6.5 billion.

McKinnon said Okta ended the year strong, with subscription revenue up 43%, totaling over $800 million for the year. The markets for cybersecurity and identity management are huge, he added, and there is a lot of room left to grow.

Pace noted that the world is run by software and every company is becoming a software company. That means there's a growing need for developer tools that make the lives of developers easier and faster, which is what Auth0 provides.

When asked why Okta needed to acquire Auth0, McKinnon explained that the companies are complimentary. He said the workforce identity market is worth $30 billion, but customer ID management, which is where Auth0 excels, adds an additional $25 billion.

You have to assume the bad guys are everywhere, McKinnon concluded, which is why the combination of Okta and Auth0 allow companies to authenticate every user, every machine and now every customer, quickly and securely.

