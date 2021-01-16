Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 1/15/21)

Jim Cramer looks at what to watch for as earnings season kicks into gear next week.

It's always difficult to navigate earnings season, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, but there are opportunities out there if you know where to look.

Cramer's game plan for next week's action begins on Tuesday, after the long holiday weekend. He expects great earnings from Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report but said Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report will be hard pressed to impress Wall Street. He still liked Netflix (NFLX.) , but said streaming fatigue is beginning to set in, making Roku (ROKU) - Get Report a better play.

Next, on Wednesday, there are a number of great earnings expected. Cramer was bullish on Unitedhealth Group (UNH) - Get Report, Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report, and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report. He said the stock of United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report will depend on how vaccinations are going.

Then on Thursday, we will hear from railroads Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report and CSX (CSX) - Get Report. Cramer would be a buyer of the latter. We will also get earnings from IBM (IBM) - Get Report, which is spinning off some legacy businesses, and Intel (INTC) - Get Report, which has a new CEO hoping to turn the chipmaker around.

Finally on Friday, it's Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Report reporting and Cramer said share may rally in the short term, but he's still not bullish on oil over the long term.

Executive Decision

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Matt Ehrlichman, chairman CEO of Porch Group PRCH, the home services software provider that's helping individuals relocate with ease.

Ehrlichman explained that Porch providers software to over 8,000 home services providers and helps them operate more efficiently and look better against their competition. On the user side, Porch is then able to offer a comprehensive, stress-free moving experience that runs as smoothly as corporate relocations do.

Porch handles everything for consumers, from finding the best deal on homeowners insurance, to setting up movers and storage, to home inspections and even setting up utilities and getting your TV hung up on your wall.

Ehrlichman said Porch aims to make moving, which is the third most stressful time in people's lives, a whole lot easier.

Playing 5G

In a volatile market, Cramer told viewers to focus on long-term secular themes, like the arrival of 5G wireless technology. Not only is 5G up to 100 times faster than current technology, it's also optimized for the next generation of Internet devices and applications. Cramer unveiled a new 5G index with 10 stocks he said are riding the 5G wave.

First up, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report, the carrier with the largest 5G network. Next, Crown Castle (CCI) - Get Report, the cell tower REIT with 3.4% yield. In the hardware space, Cramer chose both Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and 5G hotspot maker Inseego (INSG) - Get Report.

Turning to 5G semiconductor makers, Cramer chose Marvell Technologies (MRVL) - Get Report, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report, Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Reportand Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Report as his favorites.

Rounding out the list, Cramer picked Crowdstrike (CRWD) - Get Report for cybersecurity and Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report as the leader in edge network computing to help connect all of our 5G devices to the Internet.

Executive Decision II

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Dave Girouard, founder and CEO of Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Report, an AI-enabled lending platform that helps match consumers to lenders. Upstart came public in December.

Girouard said that all lending is moving towards artificial intelligence, and Upstart is alble to help their banking partners speed up approvals, lower loan losses and increase automation so that everything runs smoother for higher profit margins. He said the improvements versus traditional lending approvals are dramatic.

Currently, Upstart is only in a few segments of the lending market, like personal loans and now some auto loans, but Girouard said the opportunity for growth is tremendous.

When asked why the U.S. lags the rest of the world in AI, Girouard explained that other countries lack lending bureaus and other legacy systems, so they've been able to leapfrog the U.S. who it comes to this exciting new technology.

