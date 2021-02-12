Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 2/12/21)

Jim Cramer says we're winding up an earnings season that has been better than anyone expected. He's got your game plan for next week.

Next week is the last week of what's been an incredibly strong earnings season, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, as he laid out his weekly game plan. So far, the earnings have been spectacular, Cramer said, and next week promises to be more of the same.

The game plan starts out on Tuesday, after the President's Day holiday, when Cramer will be watching earnings from CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report, which will provide an update on COVID vaccines, along with Zoetis (ZTS) - Get Report, Ring Central (RNG) - Get Report and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report. Emerson Electric (EMR) - Get Report will also hold an analyst meeting and Cramer is anxious to hear from the company's new management.

On Wednesday, Cramer will be monitoring a number of tech earnings from Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, Twillio (TWLO) - Get Report and Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report. His favorite oil producer, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report, will also be reporting, along with Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report, a stock where he urged viewers to not overstay their welcome.

Thursday brings more earnings, this time from Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Barrick Gold (GOLD) - Get Report, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report, Roku (ROKU) - Get Report and The Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report, all stocks Cramer has been bullish on.

Investors will likely be focusing on privately held Robinhood however, which will be testifying before Congress.

Finally, on Friday, we'll close out the week with John Deere (DE) - Get Report and auto assembler Magna (MGA) - Get Report. Cramer remained a fan of both companies.

Executive Decision: DexCom

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Kevin Sayer, chairman and CEO of DexCom (DXCM) - Get Report, the glucose monitoring company that just posted a small earnings miss on increased revenues.

Sayer first commented on his company's Super Bowl ad last week. He said the message about DexCom and the importance of glucose monitoring got out loud and clear and his company saw the biggest day of lead generation ever as patients flocked to their website.

DexCom's goal is to take their technology everywhere. Sayer said there are many complications that arise from diabetes and hospitals, in particular, can benefit from autonomous monitoring rather than manual finger sticks every few hours.

When asked about their latest, seventh-generation devices, Sayer explained that their G7 product is better than G6 in every way, including being even smaller than what is already the smallest device on the market.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position CVS, WMT.