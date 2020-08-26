Game of Skill: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 8/26/20)

Jim Cramer says even if you think you have the hottest hand in the world, it's time to ring the register and take home some of the winnings.

It doesn't matter if you've got the hottest hand in the room. When you're up big, the responsible thing to do is take some profits, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. This is among the hottest stock markets we've ever seen, Cramer said, and you shouldn't take it for granted.

Tuesday we got stellar earnings from Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report and the stock responded by rallying and extraordinary 26% in a single day. Then there's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, a stock that's soared over 600% since Cramer went bullish on the technology company and automaker. These are amazing gains, Cramer said, and investors need to trim their positions and lock in some of their gains.



Facebook (FB) - Get Report on Wednesday told shareholders its advertising business may be hurt by Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report tougher privacy settings. What did shares do? They rallied 8.2%.



Whether it's Facebook or Apple or Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Cramer said the market has gotten too hot. Cramer said his late mother once told him, "it's time to take your winnings and go buy a nice sweater."

