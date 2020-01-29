Fundamentals vs. Fear: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 1/28/20)

Jim Cramer declares a winner in the showdown of great earnings reports vs. fears such as coronavirus, impeachment, and Boeing.

There's a new dynamic in the markets and it's the fundamentals against the "fear-a-mentals", Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. On one side are the companies with strong earnings and excellent execution. On the other side are fearful investors assuming that everything that can go wrong, has gone wrong.

No stock better exemplifies this new dynamic than United Technologies (UTX) - Get Report, a company that on the surface has exposure to Boeing's (BA) - Get Report 737Max, the coronavirus in China and stagnant defense spending. Cramer said investors were expecting the worst from United Technologies, but instead the company posted a exemplary quarter and CEO Greg Hayes took time on the conference call to reassure investors.

On the call, Hayes explained how United Technologies performed during the 2003 SARS epidemic, using that as a guide for how they expect to perform during the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked about Boeing, Hayes reminded investors that they have a backlog of 10,000 engines and every engine they produce will be sold.

That's how the fundamentals can overcome the fear-a-mentals, Cramer concluded, and it's the same playbook used by Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report and countless other well-run companies.

Betting on Winners

Football can be a great analogy for the stock market, Cramer told viewers. And with the Super Bowl just around the corner, Cramer looked into the auto sector to compare the tried-and-true giants of Ford (F) - Get Report and General Motors (GM) - Get Report to upstart Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

Cramer said most football stars aren't stars overnight. They begin with long careers in college and sometimes play for several pro teams before they hone their craft and become great. That's been the case with Tesla, a stock with more than its fair share of doubters and skeptics. But for years Tesla continued to play the game and now, with shares up 72% over the past 12 months, has finally silenced most of its critics.

Meanwhile, Ford and General Motors, two stocks that used to be great, are now stagnant. GM's shares have been stuck in the $30s for years, while Ford has been cut in half. The problem? Growth. Auto sales peaked a few years ago in the U.S. and with the rise of ride sharing and sky-high new car prices, the only growth is in the used car space... unless you're Tesla.

Cramer said Tesla is a $102 billion tech giant on wheels and the company deserves a market cap larger than Ford and GM combined. As long as the company continues to deliver on earnings, shareholders will be rewarded.

