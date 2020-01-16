Wednesday was only Day 1 of the trade-deal rally, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. That's why any company that could benefit from more access to the Chinese markets should be bought into any weakness.

Cramer said today's trade deal is more far-reaching than most people realize. It finally gives U.S. companies access to the Chinese markets without needed partnerships that steal intellectual property.

That's great news for a host of companies, including FedEx (FDX) - Get Report, Tellurian (TELL) - Get Report and American manufacturers like Emerson Electric (EMR) - Get Report, Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and United Technologies (UTX) - Get Report.

Cramer was also bullish on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report, a stock that shot up 2.8% today but never should have been so cheap in the first place.

Not all moves are sustainable, however. Cramer cautioned that parabolic moves, like those seen in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report, aren't sustainable, and these stocks were right to decline 3.6% and 8.5% respectively Wednesday. Outside of these individual names, Cramer said he expects the trade-deal rally to continue into Thursday and beyond.

Personalize It

The term personalization has become a lot more than a buzzword, Cramer told viewers, it has become a necessity.

In the field of medicine, personalized treatments for cancer and other diseases are helping the immune system target and fight bad cells without harming the healthy ones. Meanwhile, personalized genetics can now hep determine which types of cancer a person may be susceptible to.

Personalization is changing the face of retail, with CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report adding clinics to its drugstores so customers will always be pointed in the right direction. Then there are companies like Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Report that are doing away with stores altogether and providing personalized wardrobes right to the front door.

We even see personalization in finance, with Bank of America's (BAC) - Get Report mobile app providing customers with the information and services they need, while rivals like Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, aren't spending enough, and fall behind.

Executive Decision: Stitch Fix

Speaking of Stitch Fix, Cramer sat down with Katrina Lake, CEO of Stitch Fix, in his "Executive Decision" segment, to learn more about the company's astounding growth.

Lake said that Stitch Fix now has over three million members and is using technology and data science to solve the paradox of choice that consumers so often face with apparel. With Stitch Fix, clothes are chosen and shipped right to the customer and they keep only the ones they like. This model has proven to be more efficient with a smaller carbon footprint than traditional retail stores, which must be stocked with goods, heated, cooled and staffed.

Stitch Fix is a profitable business and Lake noted that they reinvest in innovation for their future. They never need to worry about downsizing stores or building omni-channel strategies, they can focus solely on giving their customers better choices.

When asked how to value her company, which doesn't have traditional same-store sales metrics like other retailers, Lake said revenue-per-customer is a good metric to measure their success over time. Stitch Fix has seen six consecutive quarters of revenue-per-customer growth.

Executive Decision: XPO Logistics

In his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer sat down with Brad Jacobs, chairman and CEO of XPO Logistics (XPO) - Get Report, the transportation and logistics provider with shares up 15.6% after the company announced it is exploring strategic alternatives.

Read: XPO Logistics Surges as It Reviews Strategic Options

Jacobs explained that despite being the seventh-best performing stock in the Fortune 500 over the past decade, the market still gives XPO a multiple of just eight to nine times earnings. He said each of their four business units would get a multiple much higher than that, which is why they're exploring options to spin off and sell each unit individually.

Jacobs said the markets will determine the value of their parts, but with a leadership position in each category and with consumer, retail and e-commerce all growing worldwide, there should be a strong demand for everything XPO has to offer.

Executive Decision: Moderna

For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer sat down with Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, the biotech pioneering messenger RNA technology to reprogram the body's own cells to fight disease.

Bancel explained that Moderna is building a broad platform that will create a new class of medicines. The company is entering phase three trials for a vaccine to treat Cytomegaovirus, a disease that affects pregnant women with devastating effects on the baby. Bancel said every woman of child bearing age should get vaccinated for the disease once the treatment becomes available.

When asked about vaccines, Bancel said that the most effective way to treat disease is before you get it. That's why vaccines make so much sense. But unfortunately, there are still countless diseases that don't have vaccines available. Moderna is looking to change that. Once their platform is proven, they plan on introducing 20 drugs over the next four years.

Lightning Round

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Wednesday evening:

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report: "May I suggest Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report or AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report, both of which are superior."

NextEra Energy (NEE) - Get Report: "This is a growth company pretending to be a utility."

Axon Enterprise (AAXN) - Get Report: "I feel pretty good about this one. It's a buy."

BP (BP ADR) : "Don't buy this one. Fossil fuels are falling out of favor."

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) - Get Report: "This one is down for the year. I'm sticking with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report."

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) - Get Report: "I like what they're doing. They're a good one."

Microchip Technology (MCHP) - Get Report: "They already pre-announce a good quarter. There's not a lot of upside there."

