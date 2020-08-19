Focus on Financials: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 8/19/20)

Jim Cramer says the stock market is a forecasting machine, not just a snapshot of current conditions. What's it saying? Watch the financials.

Are we at the beginning of the fabled V-shaped economic recovery? Not so fast, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. There are certainly signs of strength in the stock market, Cramer said, but he remained skeptical that a V-shaped recovery is possible until the financial sector shows one.

He noted that the stock market is out of sync with the current economy, but it can be a forecasting machine.

Cramer said he's been encouraged by a number of recent positive data points. We're seeing strength in commodities, strength in housing, and the Nasdaq continues to soar on the heels of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and everything to do with the cloud.

We're also seeing strength in big-box retail, with Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report all reporting strong earnings. But Cramer said when you look closely at the Target conference call, you begin to understand why. Target reported $5 billion in market share gains, gains which came a the expense of every retailer deemed non-essential. Target also noted that sales began to slow as stimulus checks dwindled.

Cramer said these data points mean that the rally in the stock market might be short-lived without additional government stimulus, additional COVID-19 therapeutics or a vaccine.

For the market rally to be real, Cramer said it must be reflected in the financials, a group that has not been rallying as it instead prepared for a wave of defaults and bankruptcies. Without the financials, he said, this rally is either digital or artificial and it may not last.

Executive Decision: Linde

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Steve Angel, CEO of the industrial gas provider Linde (LIN) - Get Report.

Linde operates a number of different business units, Angel explained. Linde's oxygen is used for medical care and to make steel, nitrogen is used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and hydrogen is used in oil refining and as a fuel source.

Over the past six months, Linde's Lincare medical unit has gone from treating zero to over 25,000 COVID-19 patients. Angel said Lincare offers hospitals a critical tool for in-home respiratory care and treatments and Lincare is a full-service respiratory home care solution.

Angel was also bullish on hydrogen. He said Linde has the capability to produce, store, transmit and liquify hydrogen and also operates hydrogen refueling stations. The company is also investing in "green" hydrogen, which is manufactured without a carbon footprint, instead of from natural gas as it is produce today.

Angel added that if just 1% off all U.S.-based long-haul trucks converted to natural gas, it would create a $20 billion market for Linde.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position AAPL, AMZN, MSFT.