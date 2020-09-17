Jim Cramer explains why some buyers apparently don't care how much they're paying for these high-flying IPOs, and what that means to the market.

As long as the IPO deals keep flowing, the high-flying tech stocks will keep getting hit, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. In the aftermath of Wednesday's anticipated IPO of Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report and JFrog (FROG) - Get Report, Cramer said one thing is clear. The buyers of these stocks have lost their minds.

The IPO cycle is nothing new or mysterious, Cramer explained. Money managers receive their allotment of shares, but are always forced to complete their positions in the open market. This creates a lot of initial demand that ensures an opening-day rally if shares are priced correctly. Fund managers won't flinch at paying $180 a share for Snowflake, for example, because their initial shares were priced at $120, giving them a combined cost of just $150.

But these money managers don't have unlimited resources. They must sell something they already own in order to buy into the latest deal. That's why the Nasdaq fell Wednesday -- as investors sold across the tech sector to make room for Snowflake and JFrog.

Cramer said this cycle will continue with the wave of coming tech IPOs, none of which will be as high quality as Snowflake, which has the backing of Warren Buffett and Marc Benioff of Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report. But that doesn't mean the markets are in for another dot-com collapse like we saw in 2000. Back then, the market was a very different animal.

Cramer said he'd used the overall market weakness to do some buying, but not in tech. He prefers picking at the many non-tech stocks that have begun to fall as the markets digest these new offerings.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Home Sweet Office

In his No-Huddle Offense segment, Cramer opined on the staying power of our stay-at-home economy. He cited four recent points that show working from home is not a passing fad.

First, Cramer said cloud storage provider Box (BOX) - Get Report is seeing strong tailwinds as more people continue to set up shop in their homes. Second, Campbell Soup (CPB) - Get Report is adding capacity to address supply constraints so the work-from-home crowd will have all of the hot soup and snacks they need for a long winter at home. Third, high-end office furniture maker Herman Miller (MLHR) - Get Report told investors that it, too, is seeing continued strong sales and home offices across the globe are being outfitted. Finally, home builder Lennar (LEN) - Get Report told us earlier this week that consumers are still flocking to the suburbs and buying homes with plenty of new home offices.

Cramer said companies have quickly learned that it's cheaper and safer for employees to work from home. Why would they want to bring them back when office space is so expensive to maintain? Without a vaccine, bringing workers back is a risk, but even with a vaccine, it might not be economical.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CRM.