Finally Over the Great Recession: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 12/17/19)

Jim Cramer explains what we learned in the years after the Great Recession and why he's optimistic about the outlook for the U.S. economy and stocks in 2020.

Stop looking at positive data through a negative lens, Jim Cramer asked of his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Something good happens in our economy every day and not everything needs to be met with pessimism.

We are finally past the effects of the Great Recession, and we are smarter and more prudent for the lessons learned, he said.

Tuesday, we learned that housing permits for new home construction were up big, yet the bears immediately heralded the news as proof positive that the next housing bubble was at hand. In reality, housing is only now reaching its pre-recession levels, yet our country has millions more people than it did a decade ago. We've seen a real change in consumer behavior, Cramer said, and people aren't taking out loans they cannot afford.

When Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report reported, we learned the machinery maker has also learned its lessons from the recession. The company is lean and balanced, no longer levering up for growth, nor relying on China for profits.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report is no longer beholden to domestic subscribers, as the company reported more than 90 million outside of the U.S. Even Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report has been able to win over some of its harshest critics, including Cramer.

When Boeing (BA) - Get Report can announce it is halting production of its 737 Max and see its shares end the day flat, that's a market to be celebrated, not panned, Cramer concluded.

