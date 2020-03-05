Fight the Fear: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 3/5/20)

Jim Cramer says fear is widespread, and it's impossible to call the bottom. But he recalls the wisdom of Warren Buffett.

No one ever made a dime panicking, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Thursday. During wild weeks like this, Cramer said it helps to remember the words of Warren Buffett -- who famously said the time to be fearful is when others are greedy and the time to be greedy is when others are fearful.

Buffett appeared on CNBC just two weeks ago with similar sentiments, Cramer recalled. And while the markets have plunge 10% since Buffett's most recent comments, his ethos still applies. You will never time the bottom perfectly. But history has told us that the long-term trend for stocks is higher, even if they may be markedly lower a day, a week, or a few months from now.

Buffett made similar comments in 2008 at the beginning of the financial crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 23% in the weeks that followed. But since the eventually bottom, Wall Street has seen a remarkable bull market, just like it will see again after our current crises pass.

Our financial system is a lot stronger now than in it was in 2008, Cramer said, and he has confidence that our scientific community will eventually have a vaccine for this latest coronavirus. "Don't bet against our scientists," he urged.

Cramer's bottom line was to buy on the way down, buy gradually and -- above all else -- don't try and time the bottom.

Off-price or Online

If you want to win in retail these days, you need to either be off-price or online, Cramer told viewers. Nowhere was that more evident that in this quarter's retail earnings.

Today, the off-price retailer Burlington Stores (BURL) - Get Report delivered same-store sales up 3.9% when analysts were only looking for 2.9%. Meanwhile, rival Kohl's Stores (KSS) - Get Report, which really isn't off-price nor online, delivered only inline earnings that sent shares plunging 8.2% by the close. Department stores like Macy's (M) - Get Report continue to struggle, while drugstores like CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report clearly have already reinvented themselves.

Cramer said he continues to worry about Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report, but is worrying less about Kroger (KR) - Get Report these days. He still likes Costco (COST) - Get Report and Dollar General (DG) - Get Report, and still has a wait-and-see attitude toward Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report, which has yet to complete its turnaround.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CVS, COST.