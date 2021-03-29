Fickle Market: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 3/29/21)

Jim Cramer says the market is fickle. He advises investors to stick with the reopening stocks.

Use days like this to buy your favorite reopening stocks into weakness and sell your lockdown stocks into strength, Jim Cramer urged his Mad Money viewers Monday. Why? Because this counter-rotation won't last forever.

Cramer said Monday's halt in the reopening rally was caused by two factors. First was the liquidation of hedge fund, Archegos, which was forced to sell $20 billion worth of its assets after defaulting on margin obligations.

Archegos is the poster child of irresponsible, risky investments, but Cramer said he thinks the liquidation won't have any lasting effect on the broader markets.

The second factor affecting stocks was the chilling warning of "impending doom" issued by the director of the CDC. Cramer said the dire warning against reopening our economy too soon put the brakes on the entire reopening trade, at least for now.

Ultimately however, Cramer said he's not making any short term bets on FAANG (Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report or the rest of technology. He told viewers to stick with the reopening stocks like Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Report.

The market is fickle, Cramer concluded, and it won't rely on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report for long.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, BA.