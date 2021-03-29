TheStreet
Fickle Market: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 3/29/21)

Jim Cramer says the market is fickle. He advises investors to stick with the reopening stocks.
Use days like this to buy your favorite reopening stocks into weakness and sell your lockdown stocks into strength, Jim Cramer urged his Mad Money viewers Monday. Why? Because this counter-rotation won't last forever.

Cramer said Monday's halt in the reopening rally was caused by two factors. First was the liquidation of hedge fund, Archegos, which was forced to sell $20 billion worth of its assets after defaulting on margin obligations.

Archegos is the poster child of irresponsible, risky investments, but Cramer said he thinks the liquidation won't have any lasting effect on the broader markets.

The second factor affecting stocks was the chilling warning of "impending doom" issued by the director of the CDC. Cramer said the dire warning against reopening our economy too soon put the brakes on the entire reopening trade, at least for now.

Ultimately however, Cramer said he's not making any short term bets on FAANG (Cramer's acronym for Facebook  (FB) - Get Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report, Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report and Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report or the rest of technology. He told viewers to stick with the reopening stocks like Walt Disney Co.  (DIS) - Get Report and Boeing  (BA) - Get Report.

The market is fickle, Cramer concluded, and it won't rely on Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report for long.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, BA.

