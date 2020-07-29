Fed Gets it Right: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 7/29/20)

Jim Cramer says he's tired of hearing we're in a bubble. Some stocks are going up because they are posting good earnings, where we are in the comeback cycle, and their forecasts.

You can call this market a bubble if you want, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, but the Federal Reserve is being prudent to keep interest rates low and keep our economy afloat.

Cramer said he's sick and tired of hearing from the bears who say that the only reason stocks are hitting new highs is because the Fed is artificially inflating the market. He said many of these "bears" are money managers who missed the rally and are hoping that stocks will go lower, so they can buy more. Don't be fooled by money managers talking their book, Cramer warned.

The Fed is right to keep rates low with double-digit unemployment, Cramer said. They're not propping up the entire market, they're being very prudent to help the industries that need it the most. Without quick action by the Fed and the Treasury, countless cruise lines, airlines and retailers would have already gone bankrupt. The bears have no interest in saving these companies, Cramer added, they would have been happy to short them to zero. But the Fed understands how vital these industries are for jobs and our economy overall.

As for our trillion-dollar tech giants, Cramer said they deserve their success for their relentless innovation. Investors are simply rewarding companies that have huge growth and a positive outlook for the future. It's not Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report fault they suddenly became the best place to shop during a pandemic. But thankfully, they were ready.

Stocks are higher because great companies are posting great earnings, Cramer concluded, and that has little to do with the Federal Reserve.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: DexCom

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of DexCom (DXCM) - Get Report, the medical device maker for diabetics the delivered strong earnings, even with the pandemic.

Sayer said the DexCom has become an important fixture in the diabetic community, helping patients to gather the information they need to make decisions about their care. Diabetes is a lifelong condition, he said, that needs to be managed early on to ensure the most positive outcomes.

Sayer added that Type 2 diabetes is a prevalent condition in America and more patients are discovering they have it. That's why DexCom is committed to meeting patients where they are, whether that's at their doctor, their local pharmacy or at a hospital. They're working closely with insurance providers to help more patients achieve zero copays for their insulin and supplies.

DexCom has also been working with the healthcare system throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, modifying their products to interface with hospital systems so healthcare providers can monitor the glucose levels of COVID patients without having to enter the room.

Cramer said DexCom's shares should be higher.

American Success in the Global Market

In an increasingly industrialized world, America needs companies to act as national champions, Cramer told viewers. His nominees? Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report.

While Congress grills the execs of Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook this week and frets over their concentration of power, Cramer sought to reframe the discussion in a different light. He asked, "what does America do really well at the moment?" We used to be a leader in manufacturing, but no longer. We used to lead in aerospace. We're still strong in drugs and medical technologies, but those products are price controlled throughout most of the globe.

That leaves technology as America's shining star and one of the best things our country has going for it. Cramer said Amazon does have a lot of power, but it also helps keep prices low. Google still owns search, but every year search becomes a little less relevant. Facebook has has many problems, but at the moment, TikTok seems the immediate threat. And then there's Apple, which does take 30% of apps on the AppStore, but it's also created over two million jobs and generates billions of dollars for developers.

America's tech industry should be celebrated, not investigated, Cramer said.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN FB, GOOGL, MSFT.