Faith in the Future: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 11/16/20)

Jim Cramer looks at this market and says these buyers have faith in the future, something that seems out of place with so many who feel despair.

If we've learned anything from the stock market lately, it's that conventional wisdom has been wrong at every step, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Monday. That's why the markets are hitting all-time highs while still in the middle of a raging pandemic.

In this market, patience is not a virtue, research is irrelevant and discipline doesn't really matter, Cramer said. The strategy that's working is simply to buy the most obvious stocks you can think of. The market's mantra is "get long or be wrong," and to not believe has been a costly mistake.

Case in point: Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report, owner of Olive Garden and other popular chains. When the pandemic began, sales at Darden plunged, forcing the company to slash its dividend. Shares soon followed suit, but have since returned to their pre-pandemic levels. Why? Because investors are looking past COVID-19 to a world where Darden has less competition, as up to 40% of independent restaurants are expected to fail.

Then there's Honeywell International (HON) - Get Report. With aerospace and travel still in shambles, there's no justification for this stock to be hitting new highs. But again, investors are looking past the pandemic.

Finally, Cramer highlighted Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report, another stock returning to pre-pandemic levels. Most of Disney's parks are still closed, its cruises are shuttered, movies have been delayed and ESPN has few sports to offer viewers. But all of that doesn't matter to investors. Investors have faith that Disney will be the go-to place for entertainment once COVID vaccines are available.

Cramer said this is prime example of youthful investing. No seasoned money manager would take these risks, but younger investors have little fear and an abundance of faith. That faith may seem out of place given what we see with new COVID cases spiking, but as a trading strategy, it's been working.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: Palo Alto Networks

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report, the cybersecurity company with shares up 26% in just the past month.

Arora said that Palo Alto Networks continues to focus on the secular trends of companies moving from the data center to the cloud and from sensors to artificial intelligence. When they look at opportunity, they see a total addressable market in excess of $100 billion, he said.

Arora added that Palo Alto Networks has always been focused on the future and the future revolves around data, and by extension, data security. The company has made nine recent acquisitions, including the recently announced deal with Expanse, another great product that will be rolled into the Palo Alto product family.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in HON, DIS.