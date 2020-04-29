End in Sight: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday  4/29/20)

Jim Cramer says he believes there's now a better chance of successfully reopening American businesses.

Wednesday's positive news on Gilead's Remdesivir anti-viral may seem insignificant, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but in the minds of investors, it represents the beginning of the end of COVID-19.

Cramer said the encouraging preliminary data today from Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report that its drug Remdesivir reduced hospital stays from 15 days to 11 days and curbed mortality rates from 11% to 8% may seem like nominal progress, but it proves the virus responds to treatment, giving other companies a path forward.

Gilead shares added 5.6% to end at $83.14. The stock was up another 2% in after-hours trade.

Investors' positivity could be seen in Wednesday's earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report reported solid guidance going forward and Cramer said this company's opportunities for the second half of the year are gigantic. He was also bullish on Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, as the coffee chain is back in business in China and will soon be doing the same here in the U.S.

Cramer was mixed on Boeing (BA) - Get Report and General Electric (GE) - Get Report. There's no denying that aerospace is not the place to be right now, but Boeing is shoring up its financial position, making any secondary offering a buy. That's not the case for GE however, which is shaping up to be a 2021 story.

We also heard from Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, and the tech giant told investors that advertising is on the mend and the company is focused on profitability. Cramer was bullish on Alphabet and also Facebook (FB) - Get Report, the Action Alerts PLUS holding that pre-announced to the upside after the close.

Executive Decision: Yum Brands

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands YUM, parent company of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurant chains.

Gibbs first gave thanks to the 1.5 million workers at all of their restaurants for helping to feed the world in these difficult times. He said they still have 10,000 dining rooms closed, down from a peak of 11,000, but they remain open for drive-thru and delivery.

When asked about plans for reopening those shuttered dining rooms, Gibbs said they are following guidelines and are already implementing face masks and shields as well as taking employee temperatures as needed. Yum Brands is also taking care of their franchisees, offering to delay royalty payments to help boost liquidity in their time of need.

One bright spot for the company has been Pizza Hut. Gibbs said Pizza Hut is a great brand that's providing a lot of value with its contactless delivery option. In Japan, he said, revenues rose by 50% this past quarter.

After COVID-19, there will be a lot fewer restaurants in the world, Cramer concluded, but Yum Brands will be among them.

