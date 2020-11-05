LIVE: Jim Cramer's Stocks to Watch After 2020 Election

Jim Cramer is going live to discuss stocks moving the markets and where the market stands with the election.

It's Nov. 5.

There still isn't a winner of the presidential election. According to the Associated Press, former Vice President Joe Biden has 264 electoral college votes and President Donald Trump has 214 votes.

And, in intraday trading on Thursday, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were all up over 1%, with the Nasdaq up over 2%.

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 am E.T. to discuss the latest market news and where we are with the election results and stocks he's focused on now:

We are still waiting to hear from key states such as Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, all of which would need to turn for President Donald Trump to give him any chance of reaching the 270 Electoral Vote threshold.

Trump's campaign team has filed suits in Pennsylvania and Georgia to stop counting certain votes and is also seeking a recount in Wisconsin, a state projected for Biden yesterday, but investors have largely ignored post-election disputes on the assumption of a firm and decisive mandate for the former Vice President in the coming days.

But all of this being up in the air doesn't seem to faze the markets, which closed firmly in the green Wednesday.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

More on the 2020 Election and Your Money: