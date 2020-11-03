Jim Cramer and TheStreet's Katherine Ross are discussing what investors need to know as we await the results of the Presidential Election.

It's Nov. 3, 2020. And that means that it's Election Day 2020.

If you haven't already, go vote!

Many polls lean in favor of Democratic challenger Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump in Tuesday's election. But regardless of the outcome, Wall Street is focused on a clear winner and an uncontested result.

Watch Jim Cramer break down his last minute advice for investors LIVE at 10:30 A.M. ET:

A Biden win could mean the U.S. enacts a stimulus package for an economy struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. House Democrats and the White House have failed to approve a new relief package despite months of negotiations.

"What do the scientists say about the best way to stop the pandemic? I ask that because if Joe Biden wins the presidency he is going to go to them, to the best of the best and almost uniformly they say three things: a national mask mandate, more testing, and the closure of bars and restaurants," Jim Cramer wrote in a Real Money column on Monday, Nov. 2.

"Right now to listen to the president is to believe that we will have a European style lockdown if Biden is elected, which is essentially what we had last March. No one is seriously considering that here as it is regarded as a complete failure that wiped out too many small businesses. It's odd that such a verdict keeps coming up as all top scientists just want to enforce what's going on now," he continued.

Read more on the stocks that Cramer is watching if there are a modified shutdown and his thoughts on a Trump victory and a Biden victory.

