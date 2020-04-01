Economy’s a Leaky Ship: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 4/1/20)

Investors can’t fight this kind of selling, but they shouldn’t give up. Jim Cramer’s got a case for sitting tight. It will end.

Eventually, this pandemic will end, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. And when it does you won't be able to buy stocks at these discounted prices; the market will rocket higher.

Cramer said he doesn't fault anyone who needs their money from selling, but for the rest of us, let's not forget that there will be $2 trillion in economic stimulus coming soon to help float this leaky ship. Hopefully, in a few weeks, America will begin to return to normal. This time is not like 2008, Cramer added. This time the government is working for us instead of against us and corporations are stepping up to help as well.

Cramer spoke with Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report, which just pledged $225 million to help combat COVID-19. Robbins said that everyone in Silicon Valley is stepping up and the business community at large is rallying around helping their communities in any way they can.

Cisco has seen a huge surge in the usage of its WebEx video conferencing platform, Robbins said, and in Europe, usage is up over 400%. WebEx believes that your data is yours, he said, and that's why they take data encryption seriously and are helping countless companies deal with their new remote workforce.

Executive Decision: ResMed

In an "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Mick Farrell, CEO of ResMed (RMD) - Get Report makers of ventilators and CPAP equipment.

Farrell said ResMed has been following the coronavirus pandemic from the beginning in China, then through Singapore and Asia and now into Europe and the U.S. All of their factories around the world are working around the clock, and their goal is to ship two to three times the number of ventilators they did last year -- and 10 times the number of masks.

Farrell explained that ResMed makes a full spectrum of ventilators, including critical-care invasive units and non-invasive units. He said the bottleneck is not in manufacturing these units, but in procuring the 500 parts needed to build them. They're looking to work with anyone who can help solve the parts problem, he said.

Farrell gave kudos to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and other companies who have offered to help with logistics and getting this vital equipment into the hands of hospitals around the globe that need them most.

