Earnings Aren't Enough: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 1/31/20)

Wall Street only has eyes for the coronavirus news, Jim Cramer says. And with the selloff likely to continue next week, he's got your defensive game plan.

This is going to be a tough weekend for investors, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. All eyes remain on the coronavirus, and until the epidemic is under control, even the best corporate earnings won't be enough to lift stocks. Cramer said it's still not too late to raise cash so you'll be able to buy when the bottom finally comes.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday with earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report. Here's a company with no exposure to China and is a great stay-at-home type stock.

Next, on Tuesday we hear from Clorox (CLX) - Get Report, a company that makes a product that kills almost everything -- bleach. We also hear from a company you'll want to avoid, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCL) - Get Report. Investors will also learn more about China from Emerson Electric (EMR) - Get Report and Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report, where the focus will likely be on theme park attendance.

Wednesday brings earnings from Merck (MRK) - Get Report and Grubhub (GRUB) - Get Report, both of which Cramer was bullish on, but also from General Motors (GM) - Get Report and YUM China (YUMC) - Get Report, which will likely be in the middle of the coronavirus blast zone.

Then on Thursday we hear from a Cramer favorite, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report, which should update on its Celgene (CELG) - Get Report acquisition. Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report will also report earnings and Cramer expects sluggish sales.

Finally, on Friday it's AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report reporting and Cramer said to buy in if the market gets hit on coronavirus or Friday's non-farm payroll numbers.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Introducing TheStreet Courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are bringing their market savvy and investing strategies to you. Learn how to create tax-efficient income, avoid top mistakes, reduce risk and more. With our courses, you will have the tools and knowledge needed to achieve your financial goals. Learn more about TheStreet Courses on investing and personal finance here.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in GOOGL, CLX, DIS, BMY, ABBV.