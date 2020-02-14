Earnings and Epidemics: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 2/13/20)

Jim Cramer says it’s a big problem when Wall Street trades off of coronavirus numbers that are clearly false. It’s a fool’s game.

Most investors don't like to buy high and sell higher, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. But in a market where valuations have become subjective, buying high and selling higher is working, and playing along may be the right way to play.

Stocks continue to be driven by news of the coronavirus, but Cramer cautioned that dictatorships answer to no one and investors shouldn't trust any statistics coming out of China. Wednesday, it appeared the virus was under control. Thursday, it seems out of control. Everything is uncertain, he said, including how we think the virus is spread and how long the virus incubates.

Stocks are also becoming subjective. Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report received an analyst upgrade Thursday, despite the company being bound to slowing end markets. Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report ended the day higher after offering $2 billion worth of stock. Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report continues to see slowing growth, while other tech names like Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report are seeing shares rally on soaring growth.

In a world where many industries will be impacted by a slowing global economy, money managers are flocking to growth, Cramer concluded. That means stocks that have it will be bought at any price, making "buy high and sell higher" the only strategy that's working.

That's Old School

What's the difference between old-school investing and new-school investing? If you're old school, like Cramer, it means looking at a company like PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report and remembering when the company added restaurants in the 1980s, then spun them off years later. You'll remember when the company added Quaker and Frito-Lay. PepsiCo is a company that's reinvented itself time and again, Cramer said, and it's consistently delivered, and been a great long-term investment.

But for new-school investors, and journalist alike, the moment PepsiCo's quarterly results are released, there are line items to scrutinize and concerns to raise. Criticisms happen almost instantaneously, as do the proclamations that the company's best days are behind them.

Fortunately, this time, old-school wisdom prevailed and PepsiCo ended the day up 0.27%, as it should have, on what was another terrific quarter.

