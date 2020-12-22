Dream Market: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 12/22/20)

Jim Cramer says there's the real market, which is struggling, and the dream market of companies focusing on fossil fuel alternatives -- which are risky but have potential.

We don't just have one stock market, we have two, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. There's the real market, made up of real companies with real earnings. Then there is the dream market, where hopeful companies with promising new technologies are are moving away from fossil fuels and dreaming of becoming the next Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

Despite the ridiculous valuations, the dream market continues to soar, Cramer said, especially in the alternative energy and electric vehicle space. Names like Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report are up 1,029% for the year, Bloom Energy (BE) - Get Report has risen 306% and newcomers Luminar (LAZR) - Get Report, Ballard Power (BLDP) - Get Report and QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report continue to captivate investors' imagination.

Why is there so much interest in these companies? Cramer said, it's partially because new technologies are finally allowing these companies to become profitable. They are also benefiting from the incoming Biden administration, which promises to be far more eco-friendly than the current administration. Finally, there's Tesla itself, which is seen as a blueprint for transforming from a scrappy startup to the S&P 500.

Even Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, an Action Alerts PLUS holding, is benefiting from the euphoria. Shares are up 79% for the year after reports the company may not have abandoned its electric vehicle efforts.

Cramer said investor need to take profits in these red-hot stocks, as secondary offerings are likely in the works for many of them thanks to these sky-high valuations.

Off the Tape: Ascend Performance Materials

In his "Off The Tape" segment, Cramer sat down with Phil McDivitt, CEO of the privately-held Ascend Performance Materials, makers of antimicrobial fabrics that hope to change the face of masks.

McDivitt said that Ascend first began working on their Acteev technology four years ago as a way to stop bacteria. But this year, the company quickly pivoted their testing to both viruses and bacteria and have now completed over 500 different tests. Acteev fabrics stop over 99% of all viruses including the coronavirus.

Ascend is the biggest company you've never heard of, McDivitt explained. With over $2.5 billion in sales, the company is the largest integrated producer of nylons. They currently have masks for general use as well as surgical level one and level three masks. They are currently finishing development on N95-grade masks.

Executive Decision: The Container Store Group

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Melissa Reiff, president, chairwoman and CEO of The Container Store (TCS) - Get Report, the home goods retailer with shares that soared 20% today on strong earnings.

Reiff credited The Container Store's success to a great team that has been working hard to refine their brand, purpose and vision. She said their goal is to make life easier for their customers. Organization improves your quality of life by giving you more time to do the things you love, she said.

Reiff spoke highly of their new product partnerships as well as their partnership with the Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report series, "The Home Edit." She said these new initiatives are attracting new customers without alienating those who already believe in their brand.

When asked about the sustainability of their products, Reiff admitted there is still work to be done, but replacing plastic with sustainable materials remains a focus.

Shares of The Container Store are up almost 300% over the past six months.

Executive Decision: Twilio

For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in Jeff Lawson, co-founder, chairman and CEO of cloud-messaging service Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report, to talk about the company and Lawson's efforts to help those in need this holiday season.

In April, Lawson helped found HelpKitchen, a charity that pays restaurants to use their excess capacity to help make meals for those in need. He said the effort has been a huge success, helping to keep restaurants in business while also feeding those who have been waiting for blocks to get meals through traditional channels. HelpKitchen has already provided over 500,000 meals, with many more coming this holiday.

Turning to the topic of Twilio, Lawson said that the messaging service has been assisting in multiple ways, from contact tracing to testing and vaccine locations. He said the pandemic didn't create the need for digital transformation, but it certainly accelerated the process of digitizing our interactions, adding convenience and enabling all-new service options.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL.