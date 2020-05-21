Down, But Not Out: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  5/21/20)

Stocks may be down, says Jim Cramer, but it's more about the administration getting tough on China again than it is a weakening economy.

The stock market is still upbeat on the economy, even though the economic data continues to worsen, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. That's because nearly $4 trillion was pulled out of the market earlier this year, and all of the at money is slowly coming back now that things are starting to look a little brighter.

There are a number of positives helping to boost investor confidence. First is the potential for another COVID-19 relief bill from Congress. No one is sure yet what the bill might include, but just about everyone agrees we'll need more stimulus if the pandemic drags on. The second positive are the unprecedented actions by the Federal Reserve.

The third positive is the hope for an effective vaccine. Investors rallied behind Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report earlier this week, even though the clinical trial data was very preliminary. Lastly, there's a growing cohort in America that believes the virus is contained and the worry was blown out of proportion. This may be true in areas not significantly impacted by the virus, Cramer said, but for hard-hit areas, nothing could be further from the truth.

The stocks that sank Thursday were the global commerce stocks, those that fear increased trade tensions with China. Cramer said it's one thing to start a trade war with a strong economy, but it's entirely different when facing a recession with record unemployment.

Executive Decision: Take-Two Interactive

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report, the video game maker that just posted an 18-cents-a-share earnings beat with a 41% increase in revenues.

Zelnick said according to industry reports, interest in gaming has risen 40% as a result of a pandemic. Estimates are that gaming may rise 14% even after the pandemic passes. People have discovered and rediscovered gaming because of the stories and graphics and gameplay, but they stay for the social aspects, whether those are connections with family members or new friends around the globe.

Zelnick said that while 2020 is going include the lightest movie schedule in years, Take-Two has a good catalog of games and titles that aren't levered to big movie releases. Even their sports franchises have been doing well without their live sports counterparts, although everyone is anxious for the return of sports.

Take-Two is donating 5% of the proceeds from their most popular titles to COVID-19 relief efforts, an amount in excess of $10 million.

Executive Decision: Target

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target (TGT) - Get Report, which just reported same-store sales up 10.8% for the quarter.

Cornell said he couldn't be prouder of his team. Target welcomed millions of new customers, both online and in-store, and they built a lot of momentum and trust with their customers. The quarter included a 140% rise in online sales and a 300% increase in pickup and delivery services.

Cornell credited Target's success to their multi-category strategy that includes food, medication, essential household supplies, electronics and everything people needed to shelter in place. He also credited their omni-channel strategy that allowed customers to purchase in the ways they are most comfortable with.

Cornell also commented on the $500 million Target invested in the health and safety of their people and customers. He said he will never apologize for spending to make a safe environment for people to buy their essential items. Their initiatives included premium pay for worked, four weeks paid leave for their most vulnerable employees, new safety and cleaning initiatives and social distancing efforts.

