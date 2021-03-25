Do's and Don'ts: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 3/25/21)

Jim Cramer says that every time the market rolls over, investors need to know the do's and don'ts to survive the change and profit.

What's the best way to invest in our new post-COVID stock market? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers they need to move past the five stages of grief and stick to the fundamentals using his tried-and-true list of do's and don'ts.

Changing how you view your investments is always hard, Cramer admitted. That's why it's been a tumultuous couple of weeks as investors moved from denial and bargaining, through depression, to eventually come to accept the fact that their favorite tech stocks need to be sold in favor of high-quality cyclicals and industrials.

Here's what Cramer advised viewers to remember:

Do keep a clear head and an open mind.

Do keep some cash on hand for unforeseen opportunities.

Do keep doing your homework and look for those opportunities.

Do acknowledge that we're in a "sell the news" environment.

Do be patient and wait for weakness before you buy.

The name of the game is to stay alert and be flexible. Things won't be as easy as they've been over the past year. As for what not to do, Cramer said:

Don't blindly follow those who made money last year.

Don't ignore your changing surroundings.

Don't disregard the sway money managers have over the market.

Don't underestimate that making money is more difficult now.

Don't trust that Wall Street has your best interests in mind.

Not all SPACs are your friend, Cramer cautioned. In fact, most are downright dangerous. Those who made money last year likely won't do so this year, which is why you need to keep up with your homework.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.