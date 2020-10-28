Don't Cut and Run: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 10/28/20)

Resist the urge to let emotions rule on days like this, says Jim Cramer. Instead, aim your cash at these stocks.

When the market throws a sale, like it did Wednesday, investors needs to be ready to pounce, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. Big market selloffs are not a time to panic. "No one ever made a dime panicking," Cramer reminded viewers. Days like this are when you should be buying what's working.

Cramer identified five bull markets that can work with spiking COVID-19 cases. The first is the 5G wireless bull market. Cramer reiterated that he likes Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report and Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report. The second bull market is in digitization, where stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report are dominating. Microsoft doesn't need a stimulus package to survive, Cramer said.

Next is the bull market in hygiene. People want to keep everything clean and that's great news for Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report, Clorox (CLX) - Get Report and even L Brands (LB) - Get Report, which owns Bath & Body Works.

The fourth bull market is in home renovation, where there are a ton of great stocks to buy, from Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report and Masco (MAS) - Get Report for paint, tools and more.

Finally, Cramer said there's a bull market in autos. Cramer still recommended Ford (F) - Get Report as a comeback stock, along with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Lithia Motors (LAD) - Get Report.

Stick with these bull markets and your portfolio will thank you, Cramer concluded, but definitely don't panic and sell everything.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MSFT.