Does Impeachment Matter?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday  12/18/19)

Jim Cramer says the markets care less about impeachment and more about earnings, NAFTA, and the trade deal with China.

What matters most to the stock market isn't what's happening in Washington, D.C., Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. It's the fundamentals of individual companies. That's why even a partial trade deal with China has more of an impact than hearings on impeachment -- a trade deal could have a real impact on earnings.

The most pressing issue for the Chinese is pork, Cramer explained, which is good news for Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report. A trade deal is also positive for semiconductor makers like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and for Chinese gaming in Macau, which is why Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Report both ended Wednesday strong.

It's not all roses for everyone, however. Cramer said the rally in retail is getting tired, although Macy's (M) - Get Report and Kohl's Stores KSS rose.

Cramer was bullish on Facebook (FB) - Get Report, which received an upgrade Wednesday, along with the club stocks of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report. Among the only negatives on the day was FedEx (FDX) - Get Report, plunging 10%, on yet another disappointing quarter for the package giant.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in NVDA, KSS, FB.