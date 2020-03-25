Do More: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 3/25/20)

Jim Cramer says to truly defeat the market's pessimism, we must first beat the coronavirus.

Confidence in the stock market is hard to find in the face of Covid-19, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. While the markets initially bounced on news out of Washington about the economic stimulus bill, confidence quickly faded. Cramer said we must all do our part if we're going to beat the coronavirus and get our economy re-opened in a timely fashion.

Cramer had faith in our Treasury Department to save the industries that need saving and to quickly get money into the hands of small businesses in need. He said the Treasury knows what needs to be done to help businesses survive the economic shutdown.

But to truly defeat the market's pessimism, we must first beat the virus. We need to follow the guidelines, stay at home and donate where we can to support our healthcare workers until we have the virus contained. Cramer urged businesses to follow the lead set by Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report and others who have pledged "no layoffs" for at least 30 days.

If we all follow the rules and think big, we can get this done, Cramer concluded. No amount of help or kindness during the next few weeks will be too much.

Executive Decision: Western Digital

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with David Goeckeler, CEO of Western Digital (WDC) - Get Report, the semiconductor maker that's seen its shares soar 50% from their lows. Shares currently yield 4.8%.

Goeckeler said that Western Digital is one of the raw materials that makes the digital economy possible, which is why they've been deemed an essential business in many of the countries they operate in. Business continues to be strong and according to plan, he said, and they see a lot of growth still ahead.

When asked about the possibility of oversupply as the world pauses for Covid-19, Goeckeler said he doesn't see any supply issues thus far and they remain committed to keeping the supply of chips flowing.

Turning to the topic of China, Goeckeler said all of their factories have reopened and retail demand has increased as China begins to recover. Western Digital is practicing social distancing in their factories and any employee that can work from home, is working from home.

Finally, Goeckeler said Western Digital has strong liquidity and is paying down more debt than originally planned.

