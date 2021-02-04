David and Goliath: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 2/3/21)

Jim Cramer says before you join the trading revolution, put down the slingshot and pick up the annual report. Here are his 7 tenets of smart trading.

There's only one reason to own stocks and that's to make money, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. If you're a new investor, you might be thinking that it's your job to fight along side the Reddit crowd and take down big hedge funds.

But Cramer said investors need only be focused on their own investment goals and stick to his Seven Tenets For New Investors.

Tenet No. 1: Invest in stocks that deserve to be higher. If you're a new investor, you can't afford to be trading in and out of stocks on a daily basis. Stick with the winners that have a long-term secular trend.

Tenet No. 2: Don't try and wipe out others. The goal is to make money, not to make money at the expense of others. Focus on your own goals.

Tenet No. 3: Capitalize on emotional moves. Stocks like Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report fell 1.5% on great quarter. Use that emotional selling to bolster your position.

Tenet No. 4: The Treasury Secretary is focused on economy, not on stocks. The government is working in your favor, you don't need to obsess over their every move.

Tenet No. 5: Never borrow money to buy stocks. Buying stocks on margin has been the kiss of death for many investors. Only invest with money you can afford to lose.

Tenet No. 6: Keep calm and to the work. Investing can be emotional sometimes. But don't blindly follow others. Do your own homework and make your own decisions.

Tenet No. 7: Find companies that do good and are doing well. It's no secret that the best corporate citizens often have the best earnings. Stick with companies that have both.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.