Danger Zone?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 2/10/21)

Jim Cramer's keeping an eye out for froth in the market, a sure sign people are getting too greedy. Here's what else he's watching.
Stocks are just pieces of paper, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, and Wall Street will keep printing more until the buyers run out of firepower. Cramer said his froth-o-meter is heading toward the danger zone and investors need to take note and take profits.

There are three areas of froth in the market that has Cramer especially worried.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are following the typical IPO cycle, where the best deals come first, followed by a growing wave of lesser and lesser deals until eventually, the market implodes.

Cannabis is another area where investors are getting especially greedy. Cramer said he's still a believer in Canopy Growth  (CGC) - Get Report, as that company has the backing of Constellation Brands  (STZ) - Get Report. All others are incredibly overvalued. Cannabis stocks got crushed once before, he cautioned, and it will happen again soon.

Finally, there are the short-squeeze stocks, which are all over the news, but totally unhinged from their fundamentals. These trades are no longer new and clever, Cramer said, and people will eventually lose interest.

All frothy markets follow the same patterns, Cramer explained. They're impossible to resist, they last a lot longer than anyone expects, but eventually, they burst.

There are still parts of the market that are working, so it's not time to sell everything, Cramer concluded. It is, however, time to get cautious and start raising cash for when the end finally comes. In the dot-com era of 1999 through 2000, over 330 companies came public, he reminded viewers. Only a handful survived.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

