Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Otis, American Express, AMC Entertainment

Forget all this talk of reaching the 'peak,' Jim Cramer says. We may just be getting started on this market.

Many people think this market is about as good as it gets. But Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday that the recent action on Wall Street tells him a different story. It tells him there's no peak in sight.

It's been decades since the U.S. has seen a strong economic recovery. But after the world was put on hold in 2020, there's so much pent-up demand, most investors can't even fathom how good things are about to get. We haven't even begun to see the pickup in travel and entertainment, Cramer said, and that's just the start.

There's a lot more to our recovery than just the cyclical stocks. Construction is also booming, which helped Otis (OTIS) - Get Report shares to rocket 7%. We also saw a strong rally in American Express (AXP) - Get Report, up 4.1%, just as Cramer predicted last week, now that travel is resuming. Then there's AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, which rallied 13.1%.

The market even warmed up to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report, sending shares up 4.5% as investors realized what Cramer noted last week, the company's acquisition is a game changer.

All of this good news came just on Monday, and there's a lot more to come.

