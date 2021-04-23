Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Skyworks, AEP, Nucor

Next week's earnings will be coming at us fast and furious, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, but not all bad reports deserve to be sold. In the heart of earnings season, the market often makes mistakes. Those inadvertent selloffs are your chance to buy. We saw that Friday with Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and American Express (AXP) - Get Report, both of which fell nearly 2%, despite their strong outlooks for the future.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday when Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report reports. Tesla is a beacon for all EV stocks and SPACs and Cramer expecting the company to report good news.

Next, on Tuesday, we'll hear from Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on all but Starbucks, where growth in China could be offset by continued weakness in the U.S.

Wednesday brings earnings from Boeing (BA) - Get Report, a troubled stock with much potential now that air travel is resuming. We'll also head from three Cramer favs, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report, all of which should do well.

Then on Thursday we'll get the latest earnings from Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report. Cramer said Amazon is much more than just a stay-at-home stock and Skyworks is benefitting from the semiconductor shortage.

Finally on Friday we'll hear from Exxon-Mobil (XOM) - Get Report and Chevron (CVX) - Get Report in the oil patch, but Cramer said he likes Chevron and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report. Rounding out the week will be Clorox (CLX) - Get Report and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - Get Report, both of which have become battleground stocks to avoid.

Executive Decision: AEP

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer once again spoke with Nick Akins, chairman, president and CEO of American Electric Power (AEP) - Get Report, the utility stock with a 3.4% dividend yield.

Akins said there's a lot going on at American Electric Power, including their recent announcement that they will grow their renewable energy generation to over 50% of total capacity. He said AEP used to be the nation's largest coal-powered generator, which makes this transition an amazing change for the company.

Akins added that since he's been CEO, AEP has shuttered more than 18,000 megawatts of coal generation capacity, and they'll be adding even more solar, wind and renewables, along with some natural gas facilities as backups.

AEP's North Central Wind project represents a $2 billion investment into wind power across three different locations.

Akins said that AEP is on the leading edge of change and is taking full advantage of the momentum President Biden has given to combat climate change.

Executive Decision II: Skyworks

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Liam Griffin, president and CEO of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report, which announced Friday the acquisition of the infrastructure and automotive business of Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Report for $2.75 billion.

Griffin called the announcement a "perfect deal" that gives Skyworks great technologies that they wanted in a transaction that's immediately accretive to their earnings. He said it gives Skyworks access to markets they wanted to be in, including autos and the data center.

Unlike most acquisitions that include a lot of cost cutting synergies, Griffin noted that with this deal, they'll be investing and bringing all of the Skyworks' resources to grow these segments. He said he can't wait to bring 385 really smart people into the Skyworks family.

Shares of Skyworks closed up 4% today.

Executive Decision III: Nucor

For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in Dion Topalian, CEO of Nucor (NUE) - Get Report the steelmaker with shares up 106% over the past year.

Topalian said Nucor continue to look towards the future, which is why they've just made their single largest investment ever in the heart of Kentucky. He said their new plant is strategic both for its geography and because it has access to an abundance of clean, renewable energy.

Many people may not realize it, but the U.S. produces steel that's three-to-four times cleaner than anywhere else in the world. That give Nucor a competitive advantage as the cleanest and most sustainable steelmaker.

Nucor also remains committed to their balance sheet. The company has $3 billion in cash and short-term securities on hand, enough to both reinvest into their business and reward shareholders with dividends.

As America prepares to "build back better," Nucor stands at the ready.

No Huddle Offense

In his "No Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer reminded viewers that stocks are not causes. He said the "buy and hold at all costs" mentality shows a fundamental misunderstanding about how investments work.

Yes, it's true that by ganging up on the short sellers, Wall Street Bets crowd was able to take shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report higher, but that was an anomaly. In the real world, you can't make money when everyone agrees with you. When someone attacks or sells a stocks, that's not a betrayal, it's a buying opportunity.

So if you're fretting over every talking head that hates your stocks, perhaps you need to take a second look at what you're buying, and why, you're buying them in the first place.

Lightning Round

In the Lightning Round, Cramer was bullish on Ferrari (RACE) - Get Report, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report, Sonos (SONO) - Get Report, Whirlpool (WHR) - Get Report and Paysafe PSFE.

Cramer was bearish on Chargepoint CHPT, Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) - Get Report, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) - Get Report, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) - Get Report and Mohawk Group (MWK) - Get Report.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.