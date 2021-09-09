Cramer's Mad Money Recap 9/9/21: Affirm, Amazon

Jim Cramer says investors can make money in cybersecurity, self-care products, the digitization of everything and financial empowerment.

There's a widespread belief that you can't get into this market without losing money, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday that's simply not true. If you stick with long-term themes that are working, you can most certainly make money. Some of those themes include cybersecurity, self-care products, the digitization of everything and financial empowerment.

Case in point: Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report, the "buy now, pay later" service that saw its shares rocket higher, ending Thursday up 18.3% after the company announced a new partnership with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. Cramer spoke with Max Levchin, Affirm's founder, chairman and CEO, to learn more.

Levchin explained that merchants choose Affirm because it offers a full suite of service that give them the safety and control of installment payments while giving customer the most flexibility possible in how they want to pay. Installments is not an easy thing to accomplish, he said, which is why Affirm's decade of experience is proving to be so valuable. the company has successfully used technology to solve a puzzle that many others have failed to solve.

When asked why consumers flock to Affirm, Levchin said that younger people need to buy things and they've learned the hard way that credit cards are working against them with sky-high interest rates, late fees and countless hidden charges. Affirm is fast, flexible and totally transparent, and because it uses technology, it don't offer payment terms that consumers can't afford to repay.

Executive Decision: CrowdStrike

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with George Kurtz, co-founder, president and CEO of CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, the cybersecurity company with shares up 111% over the past year.

Kurtz said the threat of cyberattack has never been greater, with ransomware attacks continue to gain in frequency and severity. He said that hackers will now steal a copy of your data before encrypting the copies on your network. If companies opt not to pay, the stolen data will then be used for extortion, leaving companies with a lose-lose situation.

Adding to the "big mess" is cryptocurrency, which allows hackers to make off with their ransoms often undetected, and the international nature of the Internet, which makes finding and prosecuting the offenders nearly impossible. Little can be done about hackers outside of the U.S., Kurtz noted.

Companies are also putting themselves at risk by using legacy software and technologies from Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report and other vendors, Kurtz said. These systems were not designs for today's security needs and cannot take advantage of cloud technologies that allow intrusions to be detected quickly.

Cybersecurity is a long-term theme that's not going away any time soon, Cramer concluded.

